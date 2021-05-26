HEADLINES

  • Weeks of investigation lead to drug, theft arrests

    Weeks of investigation into complaints by neighbors and passers-by culminated in the arrest at 3:20 p.m. Friday of two frequently jailed suspects on drug and theft charges. “It was a win for the community,” police chief Clinton Jeffrey said.

  • Police roust holed-up varmint

    Marion police were busier than beavers this past week — never more so than last Monday. That’s when assistant chief Steve Janzen faced a tense standoff with a Central Park intruder.

  • $1,000 rabbit missing

    The Holland lop is a priceless family pet, but its value is $1,000, according to a police report filed on its suspected theft. Devon McGonigal and his family are hoping for the return of a breeding doe they named Sophie that went missing from a hutch she shared with several other rabbits in the 800 block of N. Vine St., Peabody.

  • 4½ decades later, she's a Centre grad

    Cheryl Ann Sandy is living proof that it’s never too late to learn. At 61, she has earned a high school diploma after four years of work and study.

  • At Pilsen cemetery, every headstone tells a story

    Every headstone at Pilsen Cemetery has a story to tell, but the mystery of an unmarked grave sparked William Benda to begin collecting them. “This guy got me started on this job,” he said the cemetery manager and patting a sliver of carved marble that now marks once-forgotten Frank Sazma’s burial site.

OTHER NEWS

  • Hospital gains revenue despite tough year

    St. Luke Hospital in Marion ended fiscal year 2020 with a revenue increase despite grueling losses during spring 2020 when COVID-19 caused cancelations of procedures and routine visits. Additionally, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid last spring ordered rural hospitals not to perform elective procedures during March and April 2020.

  • COVID-19 cases notch up 3

    As of Tuesday evening, Marion County Health Department reported three new COVID cases this past week, with seven people in isolation. This brings the total number of cases to 1,092 by the health department’s count. The death count for the county remains at 24.

  • Lake plans July 3 cruise, fireworks

    County commissioners Monday ponied up $4,000 to help pay for a July 3 celebration at Marion County Park and Lake. A cruise around the lake, a band, and a fireworks show afterward are planned.

  • SUV destroyed by engine fire

    Neighbors and nearby public works employees rushed to the scene of a car fire on S. Freeborn St. Thursday and started putting out the fire before firefighters even arrived. Neva Hett had parked in Max Hayen’s driveway and about 15 minutes later noticed smoke passing in front of a window.

  • Making sure the water turns on

    The last thing firefighters — or owners of a burning home — need is for the water to fail during a fire. Fire departments across the county tested tanker truck equipment this past weekend.

  • Sunflower Theatre gets $9,200 grant for mural

    The Sunflower Theatre has been given a $9,200 grant from the Kansas Creative Arts Industries to have artist Stan Herd paint a mural on the theater. The Sunflower Theatre will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 2 pm. Monday.

  • Wind farm foe in court

    Florence resident Tom Britain, charged May 6 with violation of a protection order after he appeared at a May 3 county commission meeting despite a court order to stay 100 feet away from planning and zoning director Sharon Omstead, made his first appearance in court Monday. Britain has hired Junction City lawyer Mark Edwards to represent him. Judge Michael Powers set an arraignment, during which Britain will plead, July 13.

COUNTY

  • County buys metal ambulance building

    The first definitive step in building an ambulance station at Hillsboro was taken May 19 when county commissioners voted to purchase a metal building for the station. Commissioners met with Emergency Medical Services director Travis Parmley and Cody Nelson, of NF Construction, who told them the cost of a metal building had gone up more than $16,000 since the county initially agreed to build a station in Hillsboro. Another large price increase was expected within days.

  • County to help with Pilsen traffic

    With masses of people expected to show up when Father Emil Kapaun’s remains are in Pilsen Sept. 25 to 27, county commissioners and the road and bridge department are discussing what they will do to help. “Nobody knows how many people will be in,” county engineer Brice Goebel said. “Everybody in Pilsen is talking about what might be done.”

  • Emergency management director defends job performance

    Embattled emergency manager Randy Frank faced another executive session with county commissioners Monday to discuss his performance. County commissioners have held numerous executive sessions with Frank over the past several months. On Monday, an unhappy-looking Frank was called into yet another executive session to discuss personnel performance.

  • Election filing deadline is Tuesday

    Noon Tuesday is the deadline to file for city, school board, improvement district, and drainage district elections to be held Nov. 2. As of Tuesday afternoon, 35 candidates have filed for election. Nobody filed for 30 positions.

DEATHS

DOCKET

OPINION

  • Hitting druggies where they live

    It may be time to re-think the engineering of Marion County Jail. Instead of a sally port, perhaps it needs a revolving door. In the past 10 weeks, the county has jailed alleged law breakers 73 times. For nearly 60% of those jailings, including all but one of eight this week, the trip to incarceration was a return visit.

  • Learning lessons of the past

    This week marks the 100th anniversary of legendary editor E.W. Hoch’s lauding of a Marion landmark so familiar you probably haven’t recognized it as such. More than a century ago, Thimble Club donated a set of brick pillars with globe lights atop them that for generations have served as the gateway to Marion’s Central Park.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    It must be humidity

  • CORRECTIONS:

    Student misidentified, Downtown flags date misstated

PEOPLE

  • Food bank breaks ground at future site

    Marion native Debi Kreutzman, now community relations manager for Kansas Food Bank, has a special place in her heart for the food bank at Marion. Kreutzman told the 140 people who gathered Friday for a groundbreaking ceremony at the future location of the food bank that food banks provide an essential service in the communities they serve.

  • Gathering spot ready for its debut

    A Marion gathering place for friends and new friends will open its doors from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 1. The Turquoise Table, 626 E. Main St., plans a soft opening that day.

  • Tai Chi classes offered

    Free lessons in Tai Chi, a Chinese martial art now practiced for its reputed benefits in improving health and reducing stress, will be offered at 8 a.m. Thursday, starting next week, at the basketball court in Marion’s Central Park. The classes, sponsored by the county’s department on aging, will last 30 to 45 minutes and do not require attendance every week.

  • College degrees and honors

  • SENIOR CENTER:

    Menus

  • MEMORIES:

    10, 25, 40, 55, 70, 100, 140 years ago

  • MEMORIES IN FOCUS:

    An ode to Central Park

SPORTS

  • Marion softball prepares for state

    Marion High softball has punched a state ticket for the first time in the team’s history, but the girls have chosen to celebrate their victory by working even harder this week. The Warriors saluted the team’s success Monday by running defensive drills on a muddy field and lining up for repeat workouts with a batting machine.

  • Trojans end memorable season

    Hillsboro High coach Stephanie Sinclair wrapped up this season and decades of coaching softball with no regrets. The Trojans lost their final game 15-2 against Haven, but she is still proud of a team that matured incoming freshmen and fostered leadership in its seniors.

  • Marion ends season as runner-up at baseball regional

    Marion High coach Roger Schroeder can see the silver lining in the cloud of a loss that ended the Warriors’ season. The team won runner-up at regionals after a 10-0 shutout by Sedgwick in Emporia to end 14-9 for the season, but he can only smile because he knows his players want more.

  • Track athletes qualify for state

    Four of the county’s district high schools have track and field athletes preparing for state competition this Saturday. Marion, Hillsboro, Peabody-Burns and Goessel all have students making the trip to Wichita.

MORE…

