In his military jeep, Robert Novak and four other veterans - Ken Funk, Ken Kroupa, Ken Novak, and Francis Jirak - escort more than 100 walkers as they arrive Sunday morning at Pilsen after a four-day pilgrimage from Wichita.
While a future customer looks on, Katelyn Edmundson, 3, of Marion gets her first look at face paint applied by graphic artist Anson Ascosta of new Cambria, a regular vendor at Chingawassa Days. Katelyn, daughter of Ryan and Jill Edmundson of Marion, was at the festival with her aunt from Humboldt, Nebraska.
Marion County police dog Karma shares a moment of appreciation in the shade Friday with her handler, sheriff's deputy Bronson Shipman.
Peabody-Burns driver education course student Mya Winter is all smiles behind the wheel as she puts her new knowledge to the test.
