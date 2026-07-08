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A truck with a crane employed to right a Cooperative Grain and Supply tanker that tipped on its side after an accident at 9:45 a.m. Monday on US-56 in Hillsboro. A truck with a crane employed to right a Cooperative Grain and Supply tanker that tipped on its side after an accident at 9:45 a.m. Monday on US-56 in Hillsboro.



Florence fireworks Sunday evening lasted for 30 to 45 minutes. Florence fireworks Sunday evening lasted for 30 to 45 minutes.



Lewis Unruh visits his soybean field, where he has been practicing ways to save soil. Lewis Unruh visits his soybean field, where he has been practicing ways to save soil.