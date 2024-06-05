HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Pilgrims honoring the memory of Father Emil Kapaun walk north Saturday on Remington Rd. toward where they will spend the night before proceeding into Pilsen for a Mass that filled St. John Nepomuceme Church to capacity.



Casey Donahew, returning to Chingawassa Days after performing here in 2015, offered both old favorites and new songs during his concert Saturday night in Marion's Central Park.



Winds of up to 70 mph and 3 inches Tuesday evening flooded roadways, downed tree limbs, and destroyed eight flagpoles in downtown Marion. Heavv, soaked flags drooped after their poles bent at brackets. The flags were quickly removed from the damaged poles.