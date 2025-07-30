HEADLINES

  • THC back in store, sells well, but cops still think it's illegal

    THC beverages that police took from Carlsons’ Grocery last week in spite of the county prosecutor’s advice were returned six days later. Police still believe the beverages are illegal, but the county attorney has said no charges will be filed.

  • Construction issues delay child-care center

    After a series of construction issues delayed ribbon-cutting for about a month, Hillsboro Community Child Care Center is set to open Monday. Some construction and communication problems continue to linger, however.

  • Oh, deer! Host of 'The Game' learns poaching isn't one

    The host of the hunting show “The Game” has been banned from hunting and fishing in Kansas for life after he poached two deer, including one outside of Florence. Matt Jennings of Bowdon, Georgia, pleaded guilty to two counts of illegally taking a whitetail deer.

  • Peabody meets new chief, hires clerk

    Nearly every seat was full Monday night for a Peabody City Council meeting that included introduction of new Police Chief Matthew Neal, as well as an audit presentation by Loyd Group. The next night, at a special meeting, the council voted to hire Paul Leeker, a Sedgwick County budget analyst, as city clerk, filling a vacancy that has existed for more than a year.

  • Council Grove takes new tack on budgets

    While Marion County and its cities are still pondering their 2026 budgets, Council Grove’s already is proposed and is being reviewed by the public online. It’s posted prominently on the city’s website, not just as a bunch of numbers but with easy-to-understand narratives about individual projects, initiatives, and changes and the rationale for them.

  • 100-degree contest is just warming up

    What with all the excessive heat warnings of recent weeks, you’d think Marion County was having one of its hottest summers this year. But unlike happened in five of the past six years, the mercury in the county’s official thermometer still hasn’t reached 100.

OTHER NEWS

  • Ideas for US-56 bring a crowd

    Nearly 40 people participated July 23 in an open house soliciting ideas for improvements on US-56 between Marion and McPherson. Kansas Department of Transportation public involvement specialist Lindsey Milburn said suggestions would be reviewed by engineers and consultants before they recommend potential changes.

  • Marion Main St. gets $1.5 million

    Marion was selected Tuesday for a $1.5 million grant, with no required matching funds, to make improvements to Main St., which is K-256 in town. The Kansas Department of Transportation grant is part of a program to make improvements on city connecting links that are part of state highways.

  • Bluegrass at the Lake to return

    Bluegrass at the Lake will return Friday and Saturday with cool temperatures and a new master of ceremonies, Tim Dingus. Gates will open at 5 p.m. Friday. The first band will go on at 7 p.m., and both nights will last until about 11 p.m.

  • Algae watch at county lake continues

    For the third week in a row, Marion County Lake will be under a blue-green algae advisory through Friday. An algae warning imposed two weeks ago was lowered to a watch a week later and renewed Friday for another week.

  • Man arrested on multiple sex charges

    A Hillsboro man faces numerous sex and drug charges. Three separate cases were filed July 17 against William T. Dies, 38. He was arrested July 23.

  • Firefighter suspended after DUI arrest

    A Lincolnville firefighter arrested July 13 for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs has been suspended until further notice. Lincolnville Fire Chief Les Kaiser confirmed his department took action against Evan D. Slater, 30, Burdick, shortly after Slater’s arrest.

  • Out-of-county warrants lead to Lincolnville arrest

    Warrants from Dickinson and McPherson counties were the reason Carl E. Remmers, 46, Lincolnville, was arrested July23 by Marion County deputies The warrants were for allegedly failing to appear in court, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, reckless driving, speeding, and unsafe turning or stopping, and driving while his license was canceled, suspended, or revoked.

DEATHS

  • Dean Hiebert

    Services for Dean Ellis Hiebert, 77, who died July 21, will be 11 a.m. Friday at Ebenfeld Church, rural Hillsboro. Burial will be an hour before the service at the church cemetery. Born Feb. 27, 1948, at Salem Hospital in Hillsboro to Otto and Bernice (Neufeld) Hiebert, he professed his faith at age 6 and demonstrated his involvement by distributing Bibles with Gideons International and being part of other evangelical efforts through the church.

  • 'Lou' Wegerer

    Mass for Louis W. “Lou” Wegerer, 71, died Saturday at his farm home southwest of Marion, will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Mark Catholic Church, Marion. Rosary for the star Marion athlete, who was a defensive lineman for the Kansas State University football team in the mid-1970s, will be half an hour before Mass.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Betty Ireland

EDUCATION

  • Homecoming dress becomes national success

    Before Livie Claassen heads off to Kansas State University this fall, she’s making her summer one to remember. Claassen joined fellow Goessel graduate Adriana Duerksen and rising sophomores Claire Claassen and Jenna Flaming in Florida this month to compete in Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America’s national competition.

  • Church project pays for school supplies

    Countywide, parents of elementary school students are rushing to shop for school supplies, but students at Hillsboro Elementary School get most of their basic school supplies from a Parkview Mennonite Church ministry. A group of five volunteers does the shopping based off supply lists provided by the school district, volunteer coordinator Rachel Winter said Tuesday.

  • Warriors to get new scoreboard in new location

    Spectators at Marion football games this fall may wonder, for a few seconds, where on earth the scoreboard went. The Warriors are getting a new scoreboard, paid for through a $40,000 donation from Marion National Bank.

  • Schools set enrollment schedules

    Schools in the county are preparing to throw open their doors for this year’s crop of students. Parents seeking to enroll children in classes and sign them up for fall sports have deadlines to watch. Centre Online enrollment opened Monday. New student and assistance for parents needing enrollment help will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday. A back-to-school jamboree will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Sports and Aquatics Center in Marion. Open house will be 5 p.m. Aug. 13. First day of school for Grades 1 to 12 will be Aug. 14. First day of school for kindergarten and preschool will be Aug. 15. Hillsboro Online enrollment for returning students will be Sunday to Aug. 11 at www.usd410.net. New students are being asked to call (620) 947-3184 to set an appointment to enroll. Sixth Grade and new middle school students orientation will be 6 p.m. Aug. 14. Sports information night will be at the same time. Orientation for 9th grade and new high school students will be 6:30 p.m. All orientations are in the middle school/high school auditorium. First day of sports practice will be Aug. 18. Meet the teacher night at Hillsboro Elementary will be 5:30 to 7 p.m. Aug. 19. Locker set-up for middle and high school students will be 2 to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 20. First day of school will be Aug. 21. Goessel Enrollment will be online this year. Forms are available on the district website. Grades 6 to 12 athletic and activity participation meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Aug. 12. First day of school will be Aug. 29. Fall sports preview will be 5 p.m. Aug. 29. New parent orientation for 6th Grade students will be 6 p.m. Aug. 29. Marion-Florence Enrollment packets were distributed Monday at the Sports Aquatics Center. Today is enrollment day. Parents who can’t make it to enroll today should call the school offices to arrange a time to enroll students after Friday. A physical is required for all middle and high school students who plan to participate in sports. In Marion, sports physicals are available at St. Luke Medical Clinic for $15. The first day of school for most students will be Aug. 14. The first day of school for 8th Grade students will be Aug. 15. The first day of school for kindergartners will be Aug. 18. A high school back-to-school bash at the county lake hall will be Aug. 14, the first day of school. A middle school back-to-school bash will be 12:30 to 2 p.m. at the lake hall Aug. 15. Fall sports preview night for middle and high school students will be 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 28. Peabody-Burns Enrollment will be Tuesday. Fall sports meeting will be 6 p.m. Aug. 7. First day of school for Grades 1 to 12 will be Aug. 13. First day of school for kindergarten and preschool will be Aug. 15.

  • 11 get diplomas from virtual academy

    TEEN Virtual Academy, which includes the Peabody-Burns, Marion-Florence, Durham-Hillsboro-Lehigh, and Herington school districts, graduated 26 students in the 2024-’25 school year. Eleven students took part in a graduation ceremony June 20 at Hillsboro Middle / High School auditorium.

  • College degrees and honors

FAIR

  • Man meets machine at demo derby

    Engines roared, clumps of mud flew high into the air, and a large crowd fanned themselves incessantly during a sweltering evening in Hillsboro. The equinox may have been more than a month prior, but Saturday’s demolition derby felt like the culmination of summer in the county, with each metallic crash of cars filling the bleachers with catharsis.

  • Calves roped; mutton busted

    Dogs, veterans, police, and more 20-somethings than you ever imagined lived in the county were drawn to last week’s Kraft rodeo at the county fair. A cool Wednesday night contributed to the large crowd that flocked to bleachers to watch youths compete in a series of rustic events.

  • Moooving to the show ring

    For 7-year-old Lance McKinney, this year’s Marion County Fair meant showing two cattle. A Goessel Goal Getter and son of Garrett and Laura McKinney, he showed a 1½-year-old Angus commercial heifer he raised and a Hereford calf owned by his friend, Nathan Voth.

FOR THE RECORD

OPINION

  • Readin' and 'ritin' 'bout back-to-school 'rithmetic

    Imagine sitting down in a fine restaurant, ordering your meal and something to drink, then being asked whether you brought your own plate, silverware, glass, and napkin. You’re told you’ll also need to bring crackers to share with others who order soup or salad and a small bottle of cooking oil for the chef to use in preparing everyone’s food. A fellow diner is asked to bring oven mitts. Another needs to provide three jars of ground pepper.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Summer learning

  • LETTERS:

    THC is still THC

PEOPLE

MORE…

