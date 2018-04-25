HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Charlie Nordquist's umbrella keeps himself and Meggan Frese dry as they arrive at Eastmoor United Methodist Church on Saturday for the Marion High School junior/senior promenade and banquet. Students and adults alike make good use of the quickstep as they darted in and out of Marion Community Center for an earlier picture-taking session, and overall the rain failed to put a damper on either the elegant attire or the evening's fun.
Susan Gray is sworn in as city councilwoman by city clerk Tiffany Jeffrey.
Kate Basore of Centre focuses intently Tuesday just before her release of the javelin at Centre High School track meet in Marion.
Rod Williams, founder of Williams Service in Florence, fires up his 1936 International pickup truck Friday afternoon at his home. Williams has a love of all things cars and quail hunting. Rod opened Williams Service 56 years ago, and there are three generations involved in the company.
