HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
FamLee Bakery got a facelift over the weekend as the once white facade above the windows was faced in weathered barn wood, a corrugated tin awning was installed, and woodwork got a fresh coat of paint. The renovations are the latest in upgrades for the bakery, which recently started offering daily luncheon specials.
Workers on scaffolds begin work on courthouse windows in August 2016.
It was signing day May 2 as Marion High School senior Courtney Herzet, seated center, committed to the Bethel College Threshers track and field team. Herzet plans to pursue a degree in nursing. Present for the signing were Herzet's parents, Jeff and Dee Herzet, seated, and standing, from left, MHS coach Grant Thierolf, Bethel coach Jeff Hoskisson, MHS assistant coach Tomas Lambotte, and Bethel assistant coach Terri Anderson.
A painting of the Sears and Roebuck barn from which much wood and many antique items were salvaged for use in a new heritage room at Harms Plainview Ranch of rural Lincolnville.
Email: | Also visit: Hillsboro Star-Journal and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2018 Hoch Publishing