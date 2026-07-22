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Ruby Schmidt (front), 15, and fellow 4-H member Abby Erwin, 9, pose with Ruby's dog, Luna, in the county fair's dog competition Monday. Ruby Schmidt (front), 15, and fellow 4-H member Abby Erwin, 9, pose with Ruby's dog, Luna, in the county fair's dog competition Monday.



Canine friend Cooper proves wary of a descent Monday on an obstacle in the county fair's dog competition and needs encouragement from owner Arlie Erwin, 12, of Marion. Canine friend Cooper proves wary of a descent Monday on an obstacle in the county fair's dog competition and needs encouragement from owner Arlie Erwin, 12, of Marion.



"Peter Pan: A Musical Adventure" was performed Friday and Saturday at the Performing Arts Center. More than 30 kids were cast for the show, including Ian Hett as Peter Pan and Izabelle Schumacher as Captain Hook. "Peter Pan: A Musical Adventure" was performed Friday and Saturday at the Performing Arts Center. More than 30 kids were cast for the show, including Ian Hett as Peter Pan and Izabelle Schumacher as Captain Hook.