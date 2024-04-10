HEADLINES

  • County offices moving in

    Three county departments are moving to a building on US-56 that used to house a beauty salon. On Friday, planning and zoning director Sharon Omstead oversaw moving part of furniture for the three rooms that the planning, zoning, and environmental health department will occupy in the building at 1240 Commercial Dr. north of US-56.

  • Prom becomes global affair

    Italian exchange student Matilde Gaspari, a junior at Marion High School, would get the “farthest-distance prom date” award if one were given. Her date, Luca Viscione, whom she has known for years from their home in Italy, also is an exchange student who attends school in Arizona.

  • Intentional fishtailing leads to wreck

    A wreck Friday that a deputy’s report said was caused by reckless driving and driving under the influence didn’t injure four young occupants of a pickup that overturned into a ditch and came to rest on the driver’s side. Kaleb M. Blank, 20, Herington, was driving a 2012 GMC Sierra owned by Barbara J. Schlessener of Hope on 240th Rd. west of Old Mill Rd.

  • Global journalists to discuss Record raid

    Seven journalists from around the world will meet April 12 in Lawrence to discuss last summer’s police raid on the The event is being sponsored by the U.S. State Department and Kansas Reflector editor Sherman Smith.

  • Norma Bird

    Private services are planned for longtime Ramona resident Norma Jean Bird, 85, who died March 28 at her home in El Dorado. Born in Springfield, Missouri, to Mack and Mable Whitlock, she moved around the country and overseas while her husband, Don Bird, was in the military until they settled in Ramona, where they lived for almost 30 years.

  • Ethel Cox

    Services for Ethel Louise Cox, 62, Wichita, who died April 1 at her home, will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Florence United Methodist Church. A small lunch will follow. There will not be any gravesite services.

  • JoAnn Heinrichs

    Services for JoAnn Heinrichs, 87, who died last Friday at Parkside Homes in Hillsboro, will be 11 a.m. this Friday at Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church. Pastor Jeremy Matlock will officiate. Relatives will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church.

  • Vic Jost

    Services for Victor Lloyd Jost, 90, who died Saturday at Parkside Homes in Hillsboro after his second bout of COVID-19 in three months, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Ebenfeld Mennonite Brethren Church, rural Hillsboro. Relatives will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Jost Funeral Home in Hillsboro.

  • Dick McLinden

    Mass for Dick McLinden, 81, who died Thursday at his home in Florence, was Tuesday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Florence. Born Oct. 23, 1942, in Hillsboro to V.L. “Bud” and Roseva (Melson) McLinden, he was a 1960 graduate of Florence High School, attended Kansas State University for 2½ years, and became a licensed pilot in 1968.

  • Making dough for charity, 1 vernicka at a time

    More than 130 Mennonites from Hillsboro and beyond gathered Saturday at Parkview Mennonite Brethren Church to make enough verenika to feed the masses at the 2024 Kansas Mennonite Relief Sale. The sale, Friday and Saturday, will be the 56th annual benefit for the Mennonite Central Committee. All money raised goes to MCC’s work to provide relief, development, and peace worldwide.

  • Some businesses now charging bank card surcharges

    Companies that process credit card charges for businesses have increased their rates, and several local businesses have responded by passing fees along to customers. Merchants are not allowed to charge more than 4% as a card processing fee.

  • Hillsboro senior wins full-ride scholarship

    Hillsboro High School senior Annaliese Jorgenson is one of 15 students chosen for a full-ride scholarship at Wichita State University. Each of the state’s 45 Rudd Foundation scholars receive tuition, fees, on-campus housing, and networking and coaching support.

  • Centre plans open house for 4- and 5-year-olds

    Children who will begin school at Centre in the fall are being encouraged to attend an open house Friday. Open house for kindergarten will be 3:30 p.m. Preschool open house will be 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. the same day.

  • FFA students place at district

    Marion FFA students competed in two district competitions April 3 in Arkansas City. Ella Mackey placed second in a floriculture event that included a written test, identifying 50 plant samples, and completing two practicums. Marion placed sixth as a team in the greenhand division of a meat evaluation event that required participants to identify 30 retail cuts, the species of livestock, and recommended cooking methods.

  • Senior center menus

  • MEMORIES:

    15, 30, 45, 60, 75, 110, 145 years ago

  • Marion boys 2nd, girls 3rd at relays

    Fifteen schools descended onto Marion Friday for the annual Marion Relays. Included were teams from Peabody-Burns, Goessel, and Centre. Marion boys placed second place as a team while the girls were third.

  • Ball teams looking for victories

    County baseball and softball teams have got off to a slow start this season with two still looking for their first victories. Hillsboro

  • Noah Schrag wins by 7 strokes

    On the day of the solar eclipse, Noah Schrag completed his 18 holes of golf one under par (70) and won the Central Christian Invitational tournament at Carey Park Golf Course in Hutchinson. With little wind and pleasant temperatures, Schrag posted a score seven strokes better than second place.

