HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



A spotted baby llama poses at Stardust Sheep Farm near Lincolnville. The unusually marked cria is headed for the petting zoo in Hutchinson. A spotted baby llama poses at Stardust Sheep Farm near Lincolnville. The unusually marked cria is headed for the petting zoo in Hutchinson.



Marion fire chief Mike Regnier and fire investigator Chris Mercer discuss a house fire. Marion fire chief Mike Regnier and fire investigator Chris Mercer discuss a house fire.



Megan Neufeld, 7, and Laura Savage, 11, go up for a block during Thursday's match against the Central Christian Cougars. Megan Neufeld, 7, and Laura Savage, 11, go up for a block during Thursday's match against the Central Christian Cougars.