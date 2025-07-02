HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Logs pile up at a bridge on 230th Rd. east of Turkey Creek Rd. A quarter of the bridge's approach also has washed away. The county is seeking grant money to repair this and other threatened bridges.



Lacy Westmoland has installed a four-foot wire fence around the front of her property. She wants an even taller fence to protect her and her shih zhu, Charlie, against loose dogs.



On a busy Friday, volunteer Betty Johnson cleans the bottom of a donated shoe in the back of St. Luke Auxiliary Shoppe, which needs more younger volunteers.