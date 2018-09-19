HEADLINES

  • EMS head tired of contention with commission chairman

    Ongoing conflict with commissioner motive for resignation By PHYLLIS ZORN Staff writer After two years as head of Marion County Emergency Medical Services, director Ed Debesis’ last day is Thursday. He and his wife, Melissa, are moving to South Carolina, where he will work as a paramedic.

  • Study says county employees underpaid

    Consultants hired to do a county salary study recommended a new pay plan to county commissioners Monday. Close to 50 percent of employees are behind the market on minimum starting pay, and 80 percent of employees are under the market pay rate, Malayna Maes and Victoria McGrath, of McGrath Human Resources Group said.

  • Weekend wrecks across county injures eight people

    Eight people were taken to hospitals over the weekend after sustaining injuries in three accidents involving seven vehicles. US-56 south of Lehigh

  • Arts in the Park successful despite obstacles

    Judy Christensen, 77, has been chairman of the Art-in-the-Park committee for 30 years. She said this year’s event showcased almost 100 vendors, down from last year.

  • Old Settlers' Who's Who contest to appear in next week's issue

    The Marion County Record and local businesses will be sponsoring an Old Settlers’ Who’s Who contest in next week’s issue. All entries with correctly identified senior pictures will be entered into a drawing with an opportunity to win a prize.

  • Countryside Feed to merge with Midwest Ag Service

    Countryside Feed LLC, Hillsboro, and Midwest Ag Service LLC, Seneca, will merge operations and begin serving customers as one company effective Nov. 1. The new company will operate as Countryside Feed LLC from its headquarters in Seneca, a town in northeast Kansas. Midwest Ag chief operations officer David Rethman will be the company’s chief executive officer.

  • Drought persists despite recent rains

    Rains that fell in August regenerated vegetation and lifted everyone’s spirits. “A little water does wonders for people,” farmer Monty Stuchlik of Lost Springs said. “Everyone feels better.”

  • Silage owner gets more time, must post bond

    A municipal judge last week gave the owner of a silage pile at the west end of Main St. a 30-day extension to remove the silage, but ordered him to post $30,000 bond. Lincolnville feedlot owner Mike Beneke has skirmished with the city since he piled silage on his property in July. He was quickly notified by the city to remove the silage because it violated city codes, then notified to remove it alleging it was a health hazard. Beneke appeared in municipal court, where he was ordered to remove the pile within two weeks. He requested another hearing for a second extension.

  • Marion police car damaged, driver blinded by sun

    The driver’s side front bumper, headlamp assembly, and hood of a Marion police cruiser were damaged Friday morning when a part-time officer, blinded by the rising sun, drove into a construction trailer on Washington St. City administrator Roger Holter said part-time officer Chris Mercer was not injured when the cruiser struck the trailer, but both airbags deployed.

  • County commission hires interim EMS director Tuesday

    The county commission announced Robert Church as interim director of Emergency Medical Services Tuesday. He comes to Marion with 18 years experience as a paramedic. For the past year, Church worked in St. Luke Hospital. He spent the last eight years as a nurse, working for Via Christi Hospital in Wichita.

  • St. Luke Hospital offers new way to save on medical expenses

    Patients in need of hospital imaging services such as x-rays, CT scans, and MRIs, can save money by arranging payment through MDsave, an online health care marketplace now collaborating with St. Luke Hospital. It’s a way for patients with high-deductible insurance plans, or no insurance, to save money on the price of those tests, St. Luke marketing director Roger Schroeder said.

  • Moran to be in Marion on Saturday

    U.S. Senator Jerry Moran will be at Marion Community Center 9:10 a.m. Saturday as part of his annual listening tour. The public is invited to share feedback on the critical issues facing Kansas and the nation.

  • Big trucks make big impact in Hillsboro

    Lights of emergency vehicles flashed as more than 100 people bustled about on Hillsboro Elementary School grounds. It wasn’t the scene of a major accident, it was the annual Big Trucks event hosted by Marion County Parents as Teachers (PAT).

  • Judge nominations sought

    Geary County, a part of the 8th Judicial District that includes Marion County, has a judge vacancy created by the retirement of judge Maritza Segarra. A nominating commission is seeking nominations to fill the vacancy.

  • Coach balances cross-country, medical practice

    At first glance, it is easy to tell Kodi Panzer is a runner. She has the build and gait of someone who has logged thousands of miles on open roads. Directing her runners at Hillsboro high school, she looks right at home as the new cross-country coach.

  • Surgery gives woman new outlook

    Vickie Jirak of Ramona was obese and had been contemplating stomach reduction surgery for years but was afraid of dying on the operating table. Then she realized she might die without it. She was physically healthy and most of her children were grown, but she had a 13-year-old son, Elias, who needed her to be there for him.

  • Director receives training

    Management and leadership are different things, but a little of both is needed for effective leadership. That is what registered nurse Peni Ens learned while attending a leadership institute sponsored by Kansas Hospital Association this summer.

  • Isaiah Gabriel Andres

    Services for Isaiah Gabriel Andres, 16, Peabody, were Saturday at Peabody-Burns High School. He died Sept. 8 at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, from injuries sustained in an accident. He was born Nov. 21, 2001, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Kristin Davis and Craig Andres.

  • Brad Jewell

    Services for Brad Jewell, 65, who died Sept. 12 at Shawnee Mission Medical Center, were Sept. 14 at Hillsboro United Methodist Church. He was born March 8, 1953, to Don and Laverta (Hoover) Carlson Jewell at Abilene.

  • Anna Loewen

    Services for Anna Loewen, 88, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Parkview Mennonite Brethren Church in Hillsboro. She died Thursday in Wichita. She was born December 28, 1929, to George and Susie (Franz) Kliewer in Henderson, Nebraska.

  • Billy Widler

    Services for Billy Irving Widler were Saturday at Zeiner Funeral Home in Marion. He died Sept. 10 at Cedar Point.

  • Turnovers spell doom for Warriors

    For the second week in a row, the Warrior football team has shown signs of an explosive, balanced offense. What else explains Marion steamrolling its way to 442 yards total, with 224 coming on the ground in its first road test Friday night at Douglass?

  • Centre girls get first win of the season at Marion's Spikefest

    It took a while, but the seventh-seed Centre volleyball team celebrated its first win of the season Saturday in two games against sixth-seed Sterling at Marion’s Spikefest tournament. The victory came in the third match of pool play after losing to second-seed Eureka and third-seed Halstead in two games each.

  • Centre bruised by Canton-Galva team

    After a promising 16-6 start by the Centre Cougars Friday at Bud Peterson Field, the Canton-Galva Eagles came on strong. Their defensive line broke through Centre’s offense again and again to sack the quarterback or prevent much gain on the ground. Several Cougars were temporarily knocked out of the game during the contest, and Dalton Stika was permanently sidelined for the season with an injury.

  • Warriors struggle at home tournament

    Marion’s home volleyball tournament was the scene of high-level competition. Unfortunately for the hosts, they were not the primary recipients. The Warriors played well and even looked dominant at times, but they couldn’t stand up to the onslaught that came from the south.

  • Marion takes two medals at home meet

    Tuesday’s cross-country invitational at Marion Country Club was a tough meet all around, but the Warriors managed to place well. The race was a new experience for the runners because of the hills, coach Grant Thierolf said.

  • Centre and Marion school menus

  • Country club hosts tournament

    Marion Country Club hosted the 26th annual Couples’ Invitational Tournament Sunday with 36 teams from all across the state competing. In the championship flight, El Dorado’s Jason Huey and Diana Kohls finished first with a 70, tying runner-up Bernie Waner of Marion and Overland Park’s Kristin Waner.

  • College degrees and honors

