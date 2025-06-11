BREAKING NEWS
UPDATED AFTER PRINT DEADLINE
-
In a dispute stemming from Marion withholding incriminating open records, a judge awarded more than $75,000 Thursday to the
District Judge Ben Sexton had ruled April 4 that the city acted in “bad faith” and ordered it to pay the legal fees of Bernie Rhodes, who represents the
-
A program that provides free food to more than 250 low-income county families every two months received an unwelcome surprise Tuesday.
Kansas Department of Children and Families announced that food would not be shipped to the county or anywhere else in the department’s west region this month due to a lack of federal funding.
-
Living across the street from Marion’s new trespassing alarm, Teresa Eads said, has been grating on both the eyes and the ears.
“The light keeps my dad awake at night,” she said. “I sleep at the backside of this house, and I can still hear the stupid thing go off.”
-
Zorn and the
-
Groundwater in Marion may be contaminated by fuel in a larger area than was discovered in the 1990s, Kansas Department of Health and Environment fears.
Eight groundwater monitoring wells are being installed mainly along E. Main St. in Marion to determine the extent of contamination.
-
An Oklahoma woman apparently suffering a mental health crisis Saturday caused tense moments for emergency workers after she ran out of gasoline near Burns, pulled her Jeep Wrangler into the entrance of an abandoned farmstead, and vanished.
The drama began when she called dispatchers early in the afternoon to say she had car trouble.
-
Confusing dispatches and short-staffed ambulances are causing delayed responses to people needing medical help.
Thursday evening, with Hillsboro ambulance still en route back from Wichita, where it had taken a 9-year-old with appendicitis, dispatchers sent it to the 100 block of N. Ash St. for an 87-year-old woman with trouble breathing.
-
Alecia Stuchlik, the newest director of the Marion Historical Museum, didn’t know much about museum curation when she took the job.
“I was surprised by how much I did need to learn,” she said, “how much goes into curating, taking care of a museum, and making sure that things aren’t going to disintegrate on you.”
-
Thirteen county vehicles — including four pickups for the sheriff’s office — will be leased through Enterprise Fleet Management, county commissioners voted Monday.
Enterprise representative Ken Olsen projected that leasing the vehicles would cost the county $130,000 a year, including management costs.
-
Hillsboro’s 27th annual Route 56 Car Show lined the drive Saturday at Memorial Park with both beauties and beasts.
In all, 59 owners from as far away as Miltonvale registered their cars and trucks for the show.
-
A spectacular crash Thursday in north Peabody led to a 33-year-old Peabody resident being taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.
Teresa Turner was driving a pickup north on Elm St. at a high rate of speed when she ran through a stop sign at 9th St., Undersheriff Larry Starkey said.
-
The Hillsboro school district’s smallest students soon will have a new space to call home.
The school board Monday approved 26 subcontracting bids for a bond project that will see construction of a preschool building at Hillsboro Elementary.
-
A car owned by a Kansas City woman and stolen in McPherson County was found May 27 parked at a Lincolnville resident’s property.
Deputy Austin Spencer’s report valued the 2017 Ford Fiesta, owned by Tamayo J.D. Garcia of Kansas City, at $12,000.
-
Marion County is inviting residents interested in improving their personal skills and bettering their community to apply for its 2025 Leadership Program.
The program will begin Aug. 5 and include a class every two weeks through Oct. 14. An evening celebration will take place at the end of October.
-
Summer is nearly here, and in keeping with warm weather, 30 bright banners were erected last week along Marion’s Main St.
Abstract illustrations of flowers in red, yellow, white, and blue adorn most of the banners. Four of them read “Welcome to Marion” in a diner-esque font on a white background.
-
The wettest start to a year since 2022 has helped propel Marion County out of drought, according to the latest data from the National Weather Service and U.S. Drought Monitor.
The entire county, portions of which had been listed in May as abnormally dry or under moderate to severe long-term drought, was cleared Thursday of being in any degree of drought.
-
A blue-green algae warning for Marion Reservoir was reduced Friday to an watch, meaning a harmful bloom is possible. Watches require that signs be posted at all public access points.
Visitors are warned that water may be unsafe for humans and animals. Inhalation of spray or aerosols from boating or skiing also may be harmful. Swimming, wading, skiing, and jet skiing are discouraged near blooms.
-
Saturday marked the opening of the first ever Fortnite emoting dance challenge at the 2025 Chingawassa festival.
Fortnite, released in 2017, became hugely popular during the coronavirus pandemic.
-
A Hillsboro family brought a newly formed soda business to Chingawassa as the business’ premier sales event.
Kathleen Peterson started with sodas May 1, then began adding syrups to the drinks, and later stirred small candies into the drinks.
-
More than 500 people settled in for music Friday at Marion’s Chingawassa festival after they ate barbecue pork sandwiches and ice cream.
Sam Shilts Trio performed during the meal and ice cream social.
-
Graveside services for Marla Dee Emig, 68, who died May 19, will be 10 a.m. June 24 at Greenlawn Cemetery at Mt. Pleasant Church, rural Abilene.
Born Nov. 16, 1956, in Abilene, Kansas, to David and Rolla Mae (Blades) Emig, she grew up in Abilene and Solomon, graduating from Solomon High School in 1974.
-
Services for Calvin Ray Jost, 76, who died Friday at his rural Hillsboro home, will be 11 a.m. Friday at Grace Community Fellowship, Hillsboro.
Pastor Dave Reimer will officiate. Burial will be 10 a.m. at Gnadenau Cemetery, rural Hillsboro.
-
IN MEMORIAM: Eldon Pankratz
-
IN MEMORIAM: Stephen Podszus
-
IN MEMORIAM: Dennis Seifert
-
Dog owners undoubtedly will bark out their objections, but I’ve become purringly convinced that cats are brighter than most of us.
My 21-month-old tabby — like two previous cherished pets — demonstrated this while I was away last weekend picking up a couple of armfuls of awards from Kansas Press Association in Salina and speaking to Oklahoma Press Association at a massive casino and resort in Shawnee, southeast of Oklahoma City.
-
No, Pat Wick’s popular column is not being withheld because it was too opinionated.
Pat is visiting relatives in California and lost track of whether she had used all the columns she wrote before leaving on her trip.
-
LETTERS: A valley downer,
County great again?,
Good work,
More police?
-
The history of 100-year-old Five Oaks Ranch west of Elmdale will be celebrated at a free public talk at 1 p.m. June 21 at the Pioneer Bluffs heritage center, a mile north of Matfield Green on K-177.
A complimentary barbecue meal by Smokin’ O’s will precede the talk at noon. Reservations are not needed for the talk but are needed for the meal. They are being accepted through Monday at (620) 753-3484 and info@pioneerbluffs.org.
-
The new Juneteenth federal holiday may result in delays in receiving next week’s paper by mail.
As usual, the paper will be mailed at multiple post offices and available for pickup and on newsstands next Wednesday afternoon.
-
Friday is the deadline for ordering teddy bears to stuff and tie-dye between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. July 9 at Marion City Library.
Orders are being accepted at (620) 382-2442. Cost is $10 per bear. The event will be open to all ages.
-
Directors of Technology Excellence in Education Network, which provides online services to area school districts, will meet at 6 p.m. June 18 at the Hillsboro school district office, 416 S. Date St., Hillsboro.
More information is available from Lena Kleiner at (620) 877-0237.
-
Public comment will be welcome when directors of Harvey-Marion County Developmental Disability Organization meet at 4 p.m. Monday at 500 N. Main St., Suite 204; Newton.
Video conferencing will be available at https://harveymarioncddo.com/meetings.
-
MEMORIES: 15,
30,
45,
60,
75,
110,
145 years ago