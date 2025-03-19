HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Owner Scott Zogelman plays with his neighbor's English Shepherd, Rory, at Zogie's garden center, a tumbletown building that has become a fixture in Florence.
A semi, one of five that turned on their sides in high winds Friday, blocks US-56 at Nighthawk Rd.
Twenty-seven people raced around the county lake Saturday morning as part of a color run sponsored by Marion County Core Community. Participants were doused with colored powder during the race and got a final splash at the finish line.
Eight-year-old RyLee Stringer became the first Marion junior wrestler to place in state competition in 10 years, finishing fifth in the Kansas Folkstyle Championships last weekend.
