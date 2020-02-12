HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



A flock of geese takes off after resting at a pond along 190th Rd. between Marion and Hillsboro. A flock of geese takes off after resting at a pond along 190th Rd. between Marion and Hillsboro.



Marion high schooler Laura Savage, right, chats with Florence Masonic Lodge members Les Allison, left, and Blaine Warkentine, center, after she received a $2,000 scholarship check for her essay that placed third in Kansas Masonic essay contest. Marion high schooler Laura Savage, right, chats with Florence Masonic Lodge members Les Allison, left, and Blaine Warkentine, center, after she received a $2,000 scholarship check for her essay that placed third in Kansas Masonic essay contest.



Marion's Jayden May, 20, lifts a shot over a pair of Sterling players Friday during Marion's 57-19 loss to the Black Bears at home. Marion's Jayden May, 20, lifts a shot over a pair of Sterling players Friday during Marion's 57-19 loss to the Black Bears at home.