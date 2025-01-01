HEADLINES

  • 40% more rain pulverizing county roads

    Marion County has received nearly 40% more rain than in previous years, and it has resulted in negative impacts. Year-to-date rainfall in Marion is 49.64 inches. The average is 32.51 inches.

  • Commissioner faults use of soft rock

    The county’s use of soft rock on roads saves money in the short term but not long term, commissioner Clarke Dirks said. He said he had visited a few locations where soft rock was used a few months ago. The repairs did not hold.

  • Residents want intersection to be safer

    Residents who pass through the intersection of 220th and Falcon Roads implored county commissioners Monday to make it safer. Mieka and Casey Bartel, and a number of residents living nearby, asked for stop signs to be installed on 220th as well as Falcon.

  • 'Virtual' touted as a medical virtue

    Residents needing advice of a medical specialist immediately in Marion soon will be able to get that information. Starting Dec. 15, St. Luke Hospital will be opening a virtual care clinic.

  • Northern wind farm's permit upheld

    A lawsuit challenging what would amount to extension of the Diamond Vista wind farm north into Dickinson County was rejected Monday. Ten plaintiffs filed suit Dec. 16 arguing that Dickinson County improperly had granted Diamond Vista owner Enel Energy a conditional-use permit Oct. 31 to build Hope Ridge wind farm, north of the Marion County line.

OTHER NEWS

  • Hillsboro city workers to get 3% raise

    City employees in Hillsboro will receive raises averaging an increase of $1,708 in 2026. City administrator Matt Stiles proposed a 3% pay increase across the board and an amount equal to one-third of that for merit raises.

  • 148 reasons to be thankful

    From Ampride’s annual handout of Thanksgiving meals Thursday’s numbers were close to double from last year. Ampride handed out 148 free Thanksgiving meals surpassing a high of 90 set last year and 70 in 2023.

  • MFA supports Tampa sharing

    MFA Oil Foundation out of Columbia, Missouri, has awarded a $2,000 grant to outfit a building that provides medical equipment for residents in Tampa The $2,000 will be used for a handrail, electrical supplies, lights, outlets and climate control, MFA chairman James Greer said.

  • KDOT to seek opinions on revamping US-56

    Two open houses next week will seek resident’s ideas on the U.S. 56 expansion in McPherson and Marion counties. The Marion open house will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. next Wednesday at the Marion community Center.

  • Hillsboro plans Down Home Christmas

    Hillsboro’s annual Down Home Christmas will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Events will be spread throughout the city, according to Shana Stepank, office worker at the Chamber of Commerce.

  • Peabody offers Come Home for Christmas

    A parade at 4 p.m. downtown will highlight Peabody’s Come Home for Christmas celebration Saturday. Peabody American Legion Auxiliary will sponsor its annual Christmas Showcase featuring many vendors from the local area from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Santa Claus will visit from noon to 1:30 p.m., and Christmas story will be read at 2 p.m..

DEATHS

  • Elaine Delk

    Services for Elaine Marie (Plowman) Delk, 78, Hillsboro, who died Nov. 26, were Friday. Burial was in Elm Grove Cemetery, Edna. Born Jan. 16, 1947, in Coffeyville to Harold and Marie Plowman, she worked as a rural mail carrier for 28 years before retiring in 2007.

  • James Halydier

    Graveside services for James Rex Halydier, 87, who died Thursday, will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Gnadenau Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Yazel-Megli Funeral Home, Hillsboro.

  • John Unruh

    Services for John Unruh, 87, who died Nov. 20 at Salem Home in Hillsboro, were last week. Born May 24, 1938, in Goessel to David and Justine (Janzen) Unruh, he graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1958 and qualified for the state meet in the mile his senior year.

FOR THE RECORD

OPINION

  • A note about knowing the score

    As anyone who traveled, especially by air, over Thanksgiving can tell you, getting there most definitely is not half the fun. With Marion’s merry-go-round broke down, I and my kin had the Looney Tunes idea of visiting grandson Henry instead of Central Park this Thanksgiving.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    What it is and what it isn't

  • LETTERS:

    Fond 'Memories'

PEOPLE

  • Free food to be distributed

    Free food will be distributed next week to qualifying residents. Households with less than $2,413 in monthly income, plus $848 for each additional household member, qualify.

  • Back to where it all started

    Marine Major Louis Holt returned Monday to the high school he graduated from 15 years ago to talk to students about careers in the Marines. About 20 students visited the high school library to ask him questions.

  • Parlour 1886 opens for 3 meals a day

    Residents needing another place for breakfast or lunch have another option. Until last week, Parlour 1886, inside the Historic Elgin Hotel, had offered only dinners and Sunday brunch.

  • Brass choir to perform

    McPherson Brass Choir will present a concert of seasonal favorites at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Peabody. Admission to the event, part of the Arts Alive series by Sunflower Theatre and Peabody Township Library, will be by donation.

  • Senior center menus

  • MEMORIES:

    10, 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 70, 110, 150 years ago

SPORTS

  • 8 Warriors named to all-league teams

    Eight members of the Marion Warriors football team were selected for all-league teams this week. Senior running back Jameson Looper and junior linebacker Hitch Soyez were named to the first team by the Heart of America League.

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Hillsboro Star-Journal and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2025 Hoch Publishing

 

 

 

BACK TO TOP