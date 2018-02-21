HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Peggy Blackman of Marion reads about exchange student Alf Tangvald she and Leo kept in their home during in the 1982-83 Marion High School yearbook. She and Alf were unexpectedly reunited during a trip to Tampa, Florida, earlier this month.
Members of the Tom Duggan family posed by the Little Free Library established three years ago in memory of the longtime postal worker.
Marion state wrestling tournament qualifiers are pictured left to right; Tyler Palic (195), Jarret McLinden (heavyweight), Charlie Nordquist (220). The 132-pound qualifier Ethan Darnall is in the middle of the second row in letterman's jacket. The qualifiers will be competing Friday and Saturday at the Class 3-2-1A tournament at Fort Hays State University's Gross Memorial Coliseum.
Sherri Wilson prepares salad for lunch Friday at Peabody Senior Center, which is an outlet for Meals on Wheels. Wilson voluntarily delivers to Florence to five residents who wouldn't have access to the program without her.
Email: | Also visit: Hillsboro Star-Journal and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2018 Hoch Publishing