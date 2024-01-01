HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



A face-painting booth and miniature maze off Main St. were popular Falloween attractions Saturday in downtown Marion. A face-painting booth and miniature maze off Main St. were popular Falloween attractions Saturday in downtown Marion.



Cory Foth uses a mannequin to ensure each deer antler will fit correctly to the mounted head. His basement shop is a beautifully cluttered place. Cory Foth uses a mannequin to ensure each deer antler will fit correctly to the mounted head. His basement shop is a beautifully cluttered place.



The Singers clap to keep time for one of their numbers during rehearsal. The Singers clap to keep time for one of their numbers during rehearsal.