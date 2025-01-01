HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Tossing candy to kids along the parade route is a time-honored tradition of Old Settlers Day in Marion.
A girl explores a tractor at Chisholm Trail Extension's booth Friday at Hillsboro Memorial Park.
Peabody-Burns quarterback Aiden Hurst rushes into the end zone Friday. Hurst threw for 193 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 123 more.
Hillsboro players celebrate scoring during their sweep of five teams Saturday in a tournament at Douglas
