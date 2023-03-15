HEADLINES

  • Kindergartner dies of injuries; fund drives set

    A 5-year-old Marion girl died Saturday after being severely injured in a crash March 6 two miles west of town. Harper Rosella Louise Bryant, a kindergartner at Marion Elementary School, was airlifted from the crash, as was her older sister, Emmaria.

  • Florence developing child-care

    Eight volunteers went to a former special education building Saturday in Florence to clean the building for future use as a child care center. Walls were cleaned, broken windows were repaired, ceiling tiles were replaced, and wet wood was removed from the basement before mold was abated.

  • Hillsboro girl wins prestigious scholarship

    Hillsboro senior Katie Rempel is one of 18 students who will receive a full-ride Rudd Foundation scholarship to attend Wichita State University. Rudd scholars receive tuition, fees, on-campus housing, and networking and academic coaching to help them graduate within four years.

  • Bizarre crash injures 2

    Two Wichita men were injured early Sunday in a spectacular accident off US-77, south of 140th Rd. Wichita resident Caleb Harris, 20, was southbound on US-77 when the car he was driving veered over the center line and went off the east side of the highway.

  • Schools offer $10,000 for coming home to teach

    Centre, Herington, Hillsboro, Marion, and Peabody-Burns schools, in cooperation with the Technology Excellence in Education Network, are working on a proposal they hope will garner more local teachers. The proposal also would bring local high school graduates back to their home county.

OTHER NEWS

  • Singers bring stories, songs

    A Wichita ensemble with a mission to spread a message of hope, peace, and good relations performed Saturday at Peabody’s St. Paul’s Lutheran Church to raise money for renovation of Sunflower Theatre. Standing at the front of the church nave, the 26-member Arise Ensemble told stories of African-American’s experiences through slavery and the civil rights movement.

  • Seniors to have role in replacing head of aging

    Senior citizens will have a chance to weigh in when county commissioners write a new job description for an aging benefits program director. The job will replace the position of the longtime director of the Department on Aging Gayla Ratzlaff, who will retire April 28 after 15 years.

  • Bust nets big haul of fentanyl, marijuana

    More than 100 grams of marijuana (enough to form more than 300 joints”), more than 100 fentanyl pills, and a set of electronic scales were seized early Tuesday when deputy Presley Mabe arrested two Junction City residents. Mabe made a traffic stop on US-50 and Quail Creek Rd. and called for deputy Aaron Slater to bring his drug dog, Blue, to sniff the car.

  • Tour to focus on buildings' geology

    A guided walk Saturday through downtown Marion will highlight geology seen in historic building materials. Starting at 1 p.m., Rex Buchanan, director emeritus of the Kansas Geological Society, will lead the tour.

  • Kids create items for charity

    The children of Cody and Shaina Schafer of rural Tampa made items that were sold Saturday at the 20th Holy Family Parish charity auction at Pilsen. “There are no words to describe the tear-filled feeling I get every year when my children desire to donate,” Shaina said. “They always come up with a new idea, something to create from scratch.”

  • Treating, preventing diabetes involves nutritional changes

    Diabetes takes a heavy toll on Kansas residents. “We’ve always known that for the majority of Type 2 diabetics — minus just a few who have incredibly strong genetics — it’s a life-choice disease,” Marion physician Don Hodson said. “If you eat the standard American diet, you’re incredibly likely to get it.”

  • Father's journey from military to dementia inspires novel

    For Marion author Thane Schwartz, writing his latest book was a sometimes-painful journey through his father’s dementia. He started the book about 1½ years ago after his father, longtime Marion resident Dick Schwartz died.

  • Libraries offer reading app

    All county libraries now have access to a free service that provides access to hundreds of audiobooks, e-books and magazines through North Central Kansas Library Systems. Readers interested in Sunflower eLibrary may contact their library to get a library card if they don’t already have one and set up a password.

UPCOMING EVENTS

  • TV anchor to speak at dinner

    KWCH-TV (Channel 12) morning anchor Brityne Rucker will speak about communicating agriculture in a modern world at Mennoinite Heritage and Agricultural Museum’s heritage dinner at 6:30 p.m. March 31 at Tabor Mennonite Church, 891 Chisholm Trail Rd. rural Newton. Tickets cost $65, with reduced prices of $35 for first-time attendees and $5 for children 12 and younger.

  • Disc golf tourney planned

    Sponsors have organized an “Early Spring Flex and Fling” disc golf tournament March 25 at Peabody City Park. An hourlong $10 disc golf clinic starts at 10:30 a.m. The first 25 to register will receive two discs.

  • Cemetery board to meet

    Cemetery-related problems, suggestions, or concerns will be heard when Prairie Lawn Cemetery Board meets at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Peabody City Building.

OPINION

  • Planting a seed for community betterment

    Master plans, grants, bond issues, and the like may help make our communities better places to live and work. But in an age in which everyone seems to expect someone else, from governments to “bull” attorneys, to bail them out whatever problems arise, we need to understand that real community betterment starts at home, with each and every one of us.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Connected through storytelling

  • LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

    Hitting home

  • CORRECTIONS:

    Land banks

PEOPLE

  • Slowly but surely is the way to go for weight loss

    It’s not how fast you lose the weight but how slowly and steadily you lose it. That is the philosophy Judy Christensen of Marion holds to as she strives to lose excess pounds gained over a period of 30 years.

  • 'Most romantic' sites are nearby

    Wichita Mom, an online resource directed by four Wichita women, has named Elmdale’s Clover Cliff Ranch and its top choice, Marion’s Historic Elgin Hotel, among five romantic getaways near Wichita. It describes Clover Cliff as a popular couples’ retreat with luxe accommodations, activities, and panoramic views.

  • Briar Hett

    Jeremy and Kassidy Hett of Marion announce the arrival of a baby girl, Briar Jane, born March 5 at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita. She weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces and was 19 3/4 inches long. She has a 2-year-old brother, Calvin.

  • Senior center menus

  • MEMORIES:

    15, 30, 45, 60, 75, 110, 145 years ago

SPORTS AND SCHOOL

  • Trojans fall short in bid for state title

    A third-place game of in state tournament can be viewed two ways: as consolation for having championship hopes go down in flames or as a chance to end a season on a winning note as a springboard to next year. Trojan girls basketball coach Micah Ratzlaff was in that spot Saturday afternoon in the consolation final of Manhattan’s Class 2A state tournament at Kansas State University’s Bramlage Coliseum.

  • 2 Trojans unanimous all-league picks

    Two Trojans were unanimous first-team selections for this season’s all-league team in the Central Kansas League. Junior Zaylee Werth was a unanimous selection for the girls team, and senior Brekyn Ratzlaff was a unanimous selection for the boys team.

  • 2 young wrestlers place

    Hillsboro Wrestling Club’s Sutton Redger (3-1) placed second in the 145-pound class for boys 14 and younger and Madison Kenney (3-2) placed fourth in the 90-pound class for girls 8 and younger at the 2023 State Folkstyle Championship this weekend in Topeka. Nearly 900 girls and 1,400 boys representing 183 Kansas wrestling clubs participated. Among them were Hillsboro’s Aaron Hein (2-2) and Jaxson Chrislip (1-2).

  • 3-on-3 tourney planned

    A one-day tournament April 1 at Marion’s Sports and Aquatics Center will allow ballers from across the county to show off their skills in a three-on-three basketball tournament. The event, organized by Marion athletic director Jason Hett, is designed to raise money for the high school girls team he coaches.

  • Bike ride set for April 22

    Routes of 5, 20, and 40 miles will be available in the Warrior Gravel Grinder bike ride, starting at 9 a.m. April 22 from the Sports and Aquatics Center in Marion. The short route will be exclusively on city streets. The others will be on a combination of paved, dirt, and gravel roads. All will start and end at the SAC, where food and drinks will be waiting. Riders will be required to wear helmets.

  • Honor roll

MORE…

