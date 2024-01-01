HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Microphones, cameras, and reporters from around the state and beyond greet accused former chief Gideon Cody on Monday as he leaves Marion County Courthouse after his initial appearance on felony coverup charges.



Just hanging around was part of the fun on Saturday at Peabody Fall Festival, as these kids learned the ropes while playing on a free climbing wall.



Kash Emmons of Marion shoots a Bergara rifle at a coyote target Saturday under the watchful eye of instructor Colby Hett as Marion County Quail Forever taught youth ages 11 to 15 how to shoot shotguns, rifles, and arrows and how to fish during to organization's annual hunter safety course at the home of J.C. and Susan Saunders south of Lehigh.