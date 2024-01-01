HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Dozens of trick-or-treaters ran out of school and filled Marion's Main St. Thursday. Our staff pick for cutest costume goes to this happy calf, impressively romping around on her hind legs.
Motorcyclists lead Marion County's 2024 Toy Run on a cold, rainy Saturday.
Hillsboro's Jesiah Gooch hurdles a Norton defender after punching in a two-point conversion Friday.
Tensions were high between Hillsboro and Norton. On this play, Hillsboro's Zayne Haslett is either punched or poked in the eye by a defender. No flag was thrown.
