Visitors fish at Marion Reservoir earlier this year during the height of flooding. Marion Cove is open to some fishing, boating and camping.
Marion city workers rewire a streetlight Aug. 21 along E. Main St. after the old electrical pole rotted at the base.
City crews excavate a section of S. 3rd St. to repair a ruptured water main.
Gene Christensen spruces up the fire hydrant in front of his house at 127 N. Cedar St. in Marion. When he asked permission to paint the hydrant from Marty Fredrickson, Marty went farther than that, he gave him the paint from the city shop.
