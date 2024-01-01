HEADLINES

  • Lightning explodes oil tank

    Lightning during Friday evening’s storm set off more than a light show. It caused an oil storage tank near Florence to explode. Florence firefighters were called at 8:44 p.m. to a fire near oil tanks at 110th and Yarrow Rds. They had the fire out within 20 minutes. Burns firefighters also were called, but the call was canceled before they arrived.

  • Hey, Rube: Wanna save tradition?

    When the Rube Band makes its noisy pilgrimage from 1st St. down Main during the Old Settlers Day parade, it will be continuing a tradition that may date as far back as the 1880s. But this year, the band face a crisis.

  • Marion seeks permanent chief

    Marion, which after months of turnover has finally filled four of its five authorized police positions, is advertising for a new chief and a new patrol officer. The city was left with only two full-time officers last year after Aaron Slater transferred to the sheriff’s department and Clinton Jeffrey and Steven Janzen resigned.

  • Lack of jurors halts trial

    Amy D. Stutzman, 51, Peabody, was scheduled for a four-day trial Monday on a charge of child abuse. A mistrial was declared, and Stutzman’s trial was postponed to January because not enough people could be found to make up a jury. Of the 100 people who received jury summonses, only 40 returned their jury questionnaires and showed up Monday.

  • Family has to pay to buy back land it donated

    When Vernon Vogel donated a 900-by-250-foot section of land north of Marion’s baseball complex to Marion Advancement Campaign in 2004, he gave it for a community center for Marion youths. The land had been in the Vogel family since the 1800s.

OTHER NEWS

  • Talking points defined for wind farm review

    After listening to wind farm opponents talk at Monday’s meeting, county commissioners gave planning director Sharon Omstead a list of things they want the planning and zoning commission to review before it suggests new regulations for wind farms in the county. Two weeks ago, commissioners voted to impose a one-year moratorium during which the county would not accept applications for conditional-use permits to build wind turbines.

  • Former chief wants charge dismissed

    Claiming insufficient evidence of a crime and lack of probable cause, a lawyer for former Marion police chief Gideon Cody filed a motion Friday asking that a charge of interference with judicial process be dismissed. Wichita lawyer Brian White’s first argument is that prosecutor Barry Wilkerson didn’t file a “verified written statement signed by a county attorney or other authorized representative of the state of Kansas presented to the Court, which charges the commission of a crime.”

  • Art in Park a success despite Sunday rain

    One day out of two isn’t bad. Despite a barrage of rain Sunday preventing more turning out to Marion’s Art in the Park and Craft Show this weekend, the event still was considered a success, with thousands from around the country coming to shop and enjoy Central Park.

  • Hillsboro crafts fair brings thousands

    Hillsboro’s 55th arts and crafts fair brought 226 vendors, 341 booths, and nearly 15,000 shoppers Saturday. Shoppers swarmed through muggy heat looking for the perfect things to buy.

  • Senior Center feeling pinch

    Marion Senior Center’s cash reserves are dwindling. Money from several years worth of memorial funds recently had to be used to replace two air conditioning and heating systems.

DEATHS

  • Bob Hoch

    A memorial gathering for Marion native Robert “Bob” Hoch, 76, who died June 8, will be 8:30 a.m. Sunday at the circle drive in Marion Cemetery, His obituary appeared in the June 12 issue of the Record.

  • Kent Jost

    Services for Kent Wayne Jost, 60, who died Sept. 16 in Stafford after an accidental fall, were Friday. He graduated Hillsboro High School in 1982 and received an associate’s degree in auto body repair in 1984 from Butler Community College.

  • Kevin Kelsey

    A private graveside service at Walton Cemetery is planned for Kevin L. “Bear” Kelsey, 60, who died Sept. 16 at NMC Health, formerly Newton Medical Center. Born Feb. 3, 1964, in Marion to Bud and Tressie (Miles) Kelsey, he graduated in 1983 from Hillsboro High School.

  • Judith Wegerer

    Services for Judith (Reznicek) Wegerer, 69, who died Friday at Life Care Center in Wichita, were earlier today at St. Mark’s Catholic Church, Marion. Burial was in Marion Cemetery. She was born Sept. 23, 1954, at St. Luke Hospital to Cyril and Elizabeth (Redford) Reznicek.

  • Joyce Whiteman

    Visitation for Joyce Whiteman, 67, who died Sept. 15 at Salem Home in Hillsboro, was Saturday at Yazel - Megli Funeral Home, Marion. Born Sept. 10, 1957, to Melvin L. and Georgia M. (Vogel) Whiteman at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, she was a 1975 graduate of Marion High School.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Sheila Williams

FOR THE RECORD

HEALTH

  • Advantage plans have disadvantages, too

    Medicare’s annual enrollment period, which lasts Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, is fast approaching. Those qualified for Medicare can make changes to their annual insurance plan, and insurance companies will attempt to convince many to switch from traditional Medicare to a private plan. Chief among private plans is Medicare Advantage. The number of Americans enrolled in Advantage plans has increased every year since 2007. In 2023, that number overtook the number of those with traditional Medicare for the first time. The 33 million Americans enrolled in Advantage plans represent a 7% increase from 2023 to 2024.

  • Suicide misunderstood, preventable

    Suicide, the ninth-leading cause of death in the nation, is a preventable epidemic. In Kansas, it’s the 10th-leading cause of death. COVID-19 outranks it.

  • Things to know about suicide

  • Blood drives planned

    With blood drives scheduled for Goessel, Hillsboro, and Peabody in coming weeks, the American Red Cross again is warning of a critical need for blood and platelets, especially from those with Type O blood. Appointments are being accepted at (800) 733-2767 and RedCrossBlood.org for these county blood drives:

OLD SETTLERS

  • On stage or in court, this '69 graduate shines

    Having enjoyed a long career in law — including a few years spent as county attorney while his father worked as district judge — he is excited to return home this Old Settlers Day, where he will celebrate his 55th high school reunion and perhaps serenade his classmates with some trombone along the way. “Because the high school is small, and participation in activities is really required of everyone, the breadth of opportunity in Marion … gives an opportunity that kids in big schools don’t really get,” Westerhaus said.

  • Bomb-sniffing dogs are '79 grad's best friends

    After moving to Marion from the unincorporated community of Conway in his sophomore year of high school, Maag’s father began raising racehorses on the family’s property. On the weekends, Roger and his friends would take to surrounding wooded areas, and spend sunny afternoons on hunting expeditions.

  • '99 exchange student returns

    He barely spoke English and knew nothing about the town when he arrived for an exchange program in August, 1998. “I knew I was going to Kansas, to Marion,” Behnken said. “But at that time, there was not much internet, so I didn’t actually know anything about Marion.”

OPINION

PEOPLE

  • Peabody ramps up for fall festival

    Peabody businesses and residents are ramping up for their annual fall festival Oct. 5. Sheets for a coloring contest are available at Vintage Bank Kansas. They must be returned by Friday.

  • Beekeeper to talk to seniors

    A noon meal and a presentation by Hillsboro beekeeper John McMinn are planned for Senior Citizens of Marion County’s 64th annual meeting at noon Oct. 17 at Hillsboro Senior Center. Donations to support a scholarship for a county high school senior planning to study a field related to aging will be accepted.

  • Author to speak about heritage

    Author Carolyn Zeisset will speak at 7 p.m. Oct. 2 at Marion City Library about write one’s own heritage story. Her presentation, “Keeping Your Heritage Story Alive,” will include answers to questions from the audience.

  • Native heritage to be explored

    Native heritage will be the focus of the annual fall roundup from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Pioneer Bluffs historic site a mile north of Matfield Green on K-177 Native American speaker and songwriter Elexa Dawson will explore traditional knowledge and philosophy of kinship with the land.

  • College degrees and honors

  • Senior center menus

  • MEMORIES:

    15, 30, 45, 60, 75, 110, 145 years ago

SPORTS

  • Marion extends streak despite delay

    A weather delay Friday wasn’t able to wash away Marion’s first home victory of the season. Teams were able to resume play after 1½ hours, and the Warriors beat Bennington, 46-8. Jameson Looper opened up the game with a 20-yard rushing touchdown. Quarterback Carson Krause then connected with Lane Smith for a 41-yard touchdown.

  • Marion boys 3-peat at Herington

    Races were cut short Thursday in Herington because of heat, but that didn’t slow the Marion boys’ cross-country team, which went on to win the meet for the third year in a row. Individually, Luke Wessel finished second with a time of 10:36.96. Teammate Eli Klenda was fourth with a time of 10:58.87. Harrison Beery finished 11th, Owen White finished 14th, and Zayden Janzen 17th.

  • Golfers compete against heat, wind

    The Warriors girls’ golf team was up against a hot and windy day on Thursday in Osage City. “I was very impressed with their effort,” coach Max Venable said.

  • Hosts finish 3rd at Spike Fest

    The Warriors took third place at this year’s 18th annual Spike Fest in Marion, defeating Central Christian and Lyons during pool play but losing to Halstead. This set Marion up to play against Moundridge, with the winner advancing into the championship game. The Warriors got off to a hot start, beating Moundridge 25-23 in the first set, but lost the next two sets, giving way to a Halstead vs. Moundridge championship game.

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Hillsboro Star-Journal and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2024 Hoch Publishing

 

 

 

BACK TO TOP