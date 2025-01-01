BREAKING NEWS
UPDATED AFTER PRINT DEADLINE
-
A special, more serious algae advisory was issued Friday for Marion County Lake. State announcement of the advisory did not specifically mention problems caused by waterboarding but seemed to imply a relationship.
The lake is now under what the state is calling a “harmful algal mat advisory” The Kansas Departments of Health and Environment and Wildlife and Parks term this “a new and evolving health concern” related to toxic blue-green algae.
-
Ignoring city council members’ wishes that Marion delay publishing its proposed budget until they had a chance to examine it, other officials plowed ahead Tuesday and submitted a proposed budget without council involvement.
The council will get its first look at the proposed spending plan, which would increase property taxes by 10.57% and overall spending by 12.75%, at the same time taxpayers do — when turning to Page 13 in the Classified section of this week’s newspaper.
-
Not only are docks at Marion County Lake being wrecked by inconsiderate visitors who, among other things, have been caught on surveillance cameras getting naked and having sex.
They also are being damaged by a relatively new water sport that also is contributing to shoreline erosion and is being blamed in part for an unprecedented six consecutive weeks of blue-green algae advisories.
-
A plastic bag discovered around noon Aug. 12 on the ground in the Casey’s General Store parking lot in Marion contained what police suspect were illegal drugs.
Police Chief Aaron Slater said the bag contained a white, crystallized substance that his training led him to believe was methamphetamine.
-
Driving without a license will get a person in trouble, but lying to police about it will create even more trouble.
Neavaeh R. Britton, 16, and Shaylinn M. Vogt, 21, were in a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox owned by Vogt’s grandmother, Karlene J. Vogt, when Britton ran off a gravel road at 10:30 p.m. Aug. 11 on a curve at Pine and C Sts.
-
A husband who followed a Hillsboro woman to Marion quickly sped off when he saw she went to the sheriff’s office.
The woman went to the office Monday afternoon to ask how to get a protection from abuse order or file for divorce, Undersheriff Larry Starkey said.
-
But first, it’s time for a dip
By FINN HARTNETT
Staff writer
Marion students went back to school Thursday, and were able to ease into things with a day of socializing and lakeside fun.
-
Road crews are experimenting with different types of paving oil in hope of finding one that will bond in ways that oil applied to Remington Rd. did not, county commissioners were told Monday.
“They’re going to try the chip-seal oil to see if that will adhere,” county administrator Tina Spencer told commissioners. “If it doesn’t adhere, then they’ll have to clean everything out and switch everything out to a different type oil.”
-
Delaying publication of Marion’s proposed budget was not the only topic discussed at Monday night’s city council meeting.
It also discussed hiring an economic development director.
-
An ATV rollover at Florence’s Flying Eagle parking lot early Saturday brought an ambulance and a deputy but resulted in no one being treated.
Undersheriff Larry Starkey said the driver, Tyler Slater, 35, Peabody, rolled his white four-wheeler on its side.
-
Better water may be coming for residents at the end of Marion’s water lines.
Sections of the city, particularly on the south side of town, have reported poor water quality in recent years.
-
Hillsboro residents have laid out their hopes and dreams for their town for a second time, and city council members gave the resulting strategic plan their seal of approval Tuesday.
The last strategic plan for the city, which began being written in 2019, was completed 19 months later and set priorities through the end of this year.
-
After numerous viewings and tweakings of the 2026 budget, Hillsboro City Council members approved a draft budget Tuesday and set a public hearing for 4 p.m. Sept. 16.
The budget will raise property taxes by 1.55%, with a projected tax rate of 38.577 mills, compared to a revenue-neutral rate of 37.989. The mill rate would actually decline from 39.989 mills, but taxpayers might still pay more because of property reappraisals,
-
Services for Charles Thomas Bell, 86, who died Aug. 12 at Ottawa County Health Center in Minneapolis, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church, Minneapolis.
Born Feb. 11, 1939, in Denver, to Charles and Ellen (Krisher) Bell, he is survived by son Creigh Bell of Hillsboro, daughter Stacey Gingell of Delphos, and four grandchildren.
-
A graveside service for Naomi F. Maxwell, 90, who died Aug. 3 at St. Luke Living Center, Marion, will be 11 a.m. Aug. 27, at Americus Cemetery in Americus.
Born March 22, 1935, in Emporia to Peter and Lela Bass, she moved with her family to Americus, where she met future husband Robert Maxwell in fourth grade.
-
IN MEMORIAM: 'Andy' Linn
-
Fool me once; shame on you. Fool me twice; shame on me. Fool me three times, and maybe it’s time for a different adage, something like, “The more things change, the more they stay the same.”
When so much attention is being thrust on Marion for things that happened two years ago that we’d all like to put behind us, it’s a shame that our city council no longer seems to control the city and has been totally outmatched for three years running by a task like budgeting, which every other governmental body in the county seems to have figured out how to do.
-
FINAL THOUGHTS: Vanishing into the ether
-
ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY: A spiritual experience
-
CORRECTIONS: Administrator's name
-
Marcy Hostetler has been spreading her wings — and information — about her role as the county’s emergency management director and what her department is able to do for cities and organizations.
Many people confuse emergency management with emergency medical services, Hostetler said. That’s why she’s on a tour of city council meetings and accepting invitations to speak to organizations and businesses.
-
Married Aug. 20, 1960 at St. Marks Catholic Church in Marion, Dale and Tootsie Snelling will celebrate their 65th anniversary with a reception from 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 30 at Holy Family Activity Center.
Gifts are not requested, but cards may be sent to 463 Cedar Creek Rd., Cedar Point KS 66843.
-
MEMORIES: 15,
30,
45,
60,
75,
110,
145 years ago
-
As Marion students return to walk the halls and sit in classrooms, seniors fondly remember their own school days.
Reminiscing during a friendship meal at Marion Senior Center, Mark Tajchman, who graduated from Marion High School in 1973, said his favorite class was gym. His teacher was LeRoy Dreier.
-
Seniors who still get paper checks from Social Security no longer will get them after Sept. 30.
The Social Security Administration’s transition to direct deposit, started years ago, is being wrapped up.