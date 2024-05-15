BREAKING NEWS
If it’s May, it must be blue-green algae time.
As seems to happen every year around this time, Marion Reservoir and Marion County Lake officially were placed under blue-green algae warnings Friday.
Chef’s Plate at Parlour 1886, the upscale restaurant in Historic Elgin Hotel operated by Kari Newell — whose complaint that her identity had been “stolen” led to a raid on the Marion County Record — permanently closed Monday.
A sign on the entrance of the Elgin says “Chef’s Plate is permanently closed. Stay tuned for exciting news about our restaurant Parlour 1886.”
A chase that originated in McPherson County at speeds of up to 106 mph veered south off US-56 and became a dangerous grand tour of multiple city streets in Hillsboro shortly after 6 a.m. Monday.
It ended nine minutes later on Holly Rd. just west of the Hillsboro airport.
Marion County residents soon may be getting letters telling them what resources are available so they can protect themselves after court records were breached in a cyberattack Oct. 12 on the state’s court information system.
Lisa Taylor, public information director for the Kansas Office of Judicial Administration, said a vendor was contacting people whose personal information was accessed.
Despite discussion of expanding voting for St. Luke Hospital directors, this year’s voting process will remain the same —just before the annual meeting.
A year ago, with community outcry over the hospital’s operation of a federal drug program in partnership with local pharmacies, 140 people crowded into a room in the basement of St. Luke Clinic to vote on who would be seated on the board of directors.
County department heads — except county attorney Joel Ensey, who said he had to be in court and could not attend — presented their annual budgetary wish list to commissioners Tuesday.
Each department reported what equipment purchases they anticipated, any expected personnel changes, and any unique situations the office expected could affect the remainder of this year’s budget.
After initially talking about opposing a federal program described by opponents as a “land grab,” county commissioners on Monday decided to learn more before taking any action.
Their change of heart came after at last six people spoke up or sent messages to them.
If no one runs for Marion County attorney this year, or — if someone elected by write-in votes declines the job, a temporary county attorney would be appointed by Republican Party officers or the chief judge of the 8th Judicial District.
Marion county attorney Joel Ensey, who has not filed for re-election, wants commissioners to give him a 53% raise.
Chief executives of both county hospitals talked Saturday with county Democrats about why Medicaid expansion would be best for rural hospitals.
Medicaid expansion is being considered, once again, by state legislators. Lawmakers have rejected the idea numerous times.
A diverse array of artwork, ranging from pencil drawings, paintings, ceramics, plaques, cardboard box robots, and a wooden Kansas cowtown were viewed by parents, teachers, grandparents, and guests Friday at Hillsboro Middle / High School fine arts festival.
The work included students’ best creations from the current school year.
Eric Meyer and the staff of the
The award is presented by the Institute for Rural Journalism at the University of Kentucky.
Marion County’s graduation ceremonies will conclude at 2 p.m. Sunday when an unusually large class of 29 traditional students and 59 online students graduate at Centre High School.
Although Centre does not name valedictorians and salutatorians, this year’s top student is Isabel Rziha.
All of us admire and support St. Luke Hospital and the dedicated people who serve on its hospital district board.
However, electing them without letting the public see a ballot in advance and requiring the public to vote at a meeting inconvenient to attend is a dangerously antiquated practice that runs counter to modern democracy.
Not only should legislators require real elections for officials who set tax rates. They also should consider other actions that have nothing to do with transgender abortion doctors crossing the border to stuff ballot boxes and grab guns and land:
n Prohibit law enforcement from misinterpreting federal rules as requiring all-new or reprogrammed radios at $1,000 or more a pop. The rules actually apply only to transmission of information, which could be delivered by phone instead, from rarely used databases. There’s no need to waste taxpayer money on systems that might eliminate citizens’ ability to listen to scanners.
ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY: Becoming an empty nester
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A splash of humor
Two ceremonies for young people and parents marked the end of the school year last week for Sunshine County Preschool.
After signing favorite songs, donning character headbands they made, and presenting a story, “The Great Goat Chase,” 10 children received graduation diplomas May 5 at Eastmoor United Methodist Church from teacher Michele Regnier.
Cemetery-related programs, suggestions, and concerns will be discussed at a public meeting of Prairie Lawn Cemetery Board at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Peabody City Building.
A check representing $2,004 in rebates from feed purchased from Crystalix at Agri Trails grain cooperative was presented last week to Centre’s FFA chapter.
Directors of Harvey-Marion County Developmental Disability Organization will meet 4 p.m. Monday at 500 N. Main St., Suite 204, Newton.
Blood donations will be accepted 1 to 6 p.m. June 3 at Goessel Church’s fellowship hall, 109 S. Church St. Appointments are being accepted only at redcrossblood.org, code GoesselKS. Donors should drink and eat before their appointments and bring a photo ID.
MEMORIES: 15,
30,
45,
60,
75,
110,
145 years ago
Marion is heading back to the state tournament in baseball after sweeping three opponents by a combined score of 40-1.
The Warriors opened bracket play last Wednesday, defeating Rosalia-Flint Hills, 24-0, in less than under three innings.
Marion’s Luke Wessel broke the school’s 32-year-old record for the 800 Friday with a time of 1:58:85, more than a second better than the school record of 2:00:05 set in 1992.
Wessel won the 800 and the 1600 on Friday at the Heart of America league meet. Kellen Waner won in the pole vault. Dylan Kraus placed second in the 400. Hailey Harshman was third on pole vault. Kenna Wesner was third in long jump, and Vyolett Dawson was third in high jump. The Warriors will be traveling to regionals Thursday in Eureka.
On a damp Monday morning, Noah Schrag carded an 81 to lead Goessel to a tie for second place in the 1A regional tournament at Halstead.
Levi Schrag improved his score eight points on the second nine holes to finish one stroke behind his brother.
The 9 seed Lady Warriors (1-19) faced off against the 8 seed Lady Trojans (3-17) in a regional play-in game Monday at Marion’s sports complex to decide who would play No. 1 seed Remington in the regionals Tuesday.
Hillsboro won, 14-3, after five innings. The Trojans went on to play Remington on Tuesday but were eliminated, losing 13-3.