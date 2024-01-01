HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Shyann Harris strikes a pose with her Little Cheer squad Friday during halftime at Marion's final home football game of the season. The young cheerleaders performed several dance routines.



Employees of USG Water Solutions of Manhattan repaint Marion's large water tower just south of the football stadium. Work began over the weekend.



Goessel team members erupt into cheers after Brooklyn Wuest (13) scores a point in the sub-state championship game against Little River. Goessel finished the season with a 32-8 record.