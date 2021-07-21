BREAKING NEWS
UPDATED AFTER PRINT DEADLINE
-
A blue-green algae watch for Marion County Lake was upgraded to a more-serious warning Thursday, while a warning that had been in effect for Marion Reservoir was downgraded to a less-serious watch.
One or the other or both of the two bodies of water have been under algae advisories since June 1. The new advisories will remain in effect until July 29.
-
Friends and family of Ray and Denice Bina know they are together even as they mourn loss of a couple who brightened the lives of everyone around them.
Rose Davidson is confident they are with God, but admits there are times when she can’t quit crying.
-
According to Merle Flaming, owner of Flaming’s Plumbing, Heating, and Air Conditioning at 113 S. 2nd St., thefts such as one July 9 at his business have been an ongoing problem.
Although police were summoned to investigate the July 9 theft of 10 gallons of gasoline and a toolbox filled with tools, together valued at $530, no arrests have been made.
-
Even as the county and its cities and school districts struggle to determine how to respond to a new state law designed to prevent “hidden” tax increases, townships and other smaller taxing units are taking decidedly different approaches.
Among 15 county taxing entities to have published their proposed budgets to date, only five have chosen to adopt what under state standards is a “revenue neutral” rate.
-
Much more investigation is needed before the full truth is known about a July 4 accident that severely injured a Marion man, police chief Clinton Jeffrey said last week.
Todd Winter was rushed to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita after a 2020 Polaris RZR driven by Russell S. Hake, 52, overturned in a ditch at 9:11 p.m. July 4 on Kellison Rd. east of N. Coble St.
-
Details of an incident in which a Marion man is charged with battery of a teen neighbor emerged as he made his first appearance in court July 14.
Dax D. Kannady was accompanied by Newton attorney Timothy Hodge.
-
An upcoming event in Pilsen has sheriff Robert Craft looking to figure out how to handle what his department will need to do.
Craft told county commissioners Monday that his force will be stretched thin when Father Emil Kapaun’s remains are brought in procession Sept. 25 from Eisenhower Airport to Pilsen for two days before services for the priest at Wichita’s Hartman Arena.
-
After nearly 20 years with the Marion County sheriff’s office, sergeant Larry R. Starkey was appointed undersheriff last week.
He replaces David Huntley, who retired June 30.
-
Although an under-construction roof over Marion’s Central Park stage might appear a bit flimsy at this point, city administrator Roger Holter said elements used in its construction are hurricane-rated for stability.
Two engineers, one with EBH and the other connected to The Building Center, worked to design the roof, Holter said.
-
Blood donations will be accepted 1 to 6 p.m. Aug. 2 at Goessel Church, 109 S. Church St.
Donors are being urged to drink plenty of water and to eat before donating and to bring a photo ID. Appointments are being accepted at (800) 733-2767 and redcrossblood.org.
-
Three attorneys with links to Marion are among 13 nominated for two vacancies as district judges, according to an announcement by the state judicial administration office.
One of the vacancies must be filled by a person who, at the time of appointment, is a Marion County resident.
-
A Peabody woman was charged Thursday with two counts of mistreatment of a dependant adult.
Both charges filed against Shannon Denardi are felonies.
-
Work started Monday on Marion’s new food bank at Cedar and Main Sts. Ceremonial groundbreaking was May 26.
Gene Winkler, Marion Advancement Campaign treasurer and liaison for the food bank, estimates that the work will take 90 days.
-
Services for former Hillsboro letter carrier Charles “Chuck” L. Abrahams, 86, who died Sunday at Bethesda Home in Goessel, will be 2 p.m. Thursday at First Mennonite Church, Hillsboro.
Family will receive friends an hour before the service.
-
Mass of Christian burial for Ray and Denice Bina, who died in a traffic accident Saturday, will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. John Nepomucene Church, Pilsen.
Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Friday, followed by an all-night adoration vigil until an hour before Mass.
-
Services for Esther M. Funk, 86, who died July 13 at Bethesda Home in Goessel, were Saturday with burial in Haven of Rest Cemetery in Hillsboro.
Born April 9, 1935, near Ulysses to Albert and Anna (Ratzloff) Frantz, she was a graduate of Tampa High School and married Eldon R. Funk on Sept. 9, 1954.
-
Services for Lola Mae Savoia, 96, who died Monday at Parkside Homes in Hillsboro, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Parkview Mennonite Brethren Church.
Burial will be an hour before the service at Zion Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 tonight at Jost Funeral Home.
-
IN MEMORIAM: Diane Glaser
-
IN MEMORIAM: Charles Kannady
-
IN MEMORIAM: Ruth Heiser
-
IN MEMORIAM: Dona 'Jane' Mann
-
Most youngsters leave home to chase their dreams, but Charlie Peters will gain his heart’s desire on his family’s ranch.
He wants to be a cowboy.
-
Rylee Thomas’s parents put her on a horse the day after her birth. She has been riding high ever since.
With the help of her father and coach, Joel Thomas, the 10-year-old won a purple ribbon for horsemanship and a blue in halter Sunday at the Marion County Fair.
-
Doug Lind has two trees in his front yard on Walnut St. in Marion — a more prototypical tree and a flower tree.
“I’ve enjoyed watching people drive by, slow down, and back up to see it,” he said.
-
Organizers of a community appreciation night in Marion’s Central Park gave out more than 315 plates of pulled pork, potato salad, and chips Friday.
“We know we fed at least 315 people,” organizer Roger Schroeder said. “We were really pleased with the turnout.”
-
A pool may open in the summer at 11 a.m. so patrons can beat the heat.
Marion Sports and Aquatics Center’s pool opens at 5:15 a.m. Monday through Friday. Up to six people are using it for lap swimming before 7 a.m.
-
A week of mild weather has given air conditioners a break, but summer is set to return 100-degree heat to the county this weekend.
“Wednesday will be the last nice day in the 80s,” National Weather Service Forecaster Mick McGuire said Monday evening. “The heat really will turn up on Thursday and creep up all week.”
-
A survey of health-related needs in the county promises to offer participants an opportunity to change available health services.
The goal of the assessment, which is to be completed online through Aug. 12, is to understand current health status of residents and collect perceptions about delivery of health care.
-
The most widely known solution to biting insects is DEET, a chemical initially created as a pesticide. It blocks chemicals in human sweat that biting insects track but does not stop their ability to smell carbon dioxide and can be harmful in large doses and to young children.
This has led some to seek alternative bug repellents.
-
Our community can take justifiable pride in how it has come together to benefit one of its own after a devastating Fourth of July accident involving a side-by-side all-terrain vehicle.
The same fervor and compassion now are needed to get behind an equally important cause: enacting and enforcing safety standards to lessen the likelihood of future tragedies.
-
Humans don’t appear to be the only ones languishing in the largess of pandemic handouts.
At least one and possibly two families of raccoons seem to have taken up permanent nocturnal residence adjacent to the free lunch buffet (otherwise known as a series of squirrel feeders) in Friend Mother’s backyard.
-
ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY: Fear and loving on the road
-
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Critical race theory
-
The Cottonwood Valley League All-Stars were asked to play in Midwest regionals at Minot, North Dakota, after placing third in a Cal Ripken state tournament last weekend.
Their next challenge was to raise enough money to cover travel costs.
-
MEMORIES: 10,
25,
40,
55,
70,
100,
140 years ago