With cooler weather moving in from the north this weeknd, monarch butterflies have been busy heading south. A monarch passing through the area enjoys a last bit of nectar from a flower before moving on.



The Hillsboro library has been ordered to declutter its space by Oct. 30.



Remington tried everything it could to stop Jameson Looper from gaining yards, including sticking a leg out to trip him, but it didn't work. Looper finished with 188 yards rushing and three touchdowns.