HEADLINES

  • Property taxes likely to soar

    Property taxes throughout the county are likely to soar if budget proposals being published in the In Peabody, the owner of a $100,000 house is likely to see his or her tax bill rise by $300, according to a Record analysis. In Florence, the increase would be $168.

  • Final major piece of child-care financing secured

    A $600,000 community development block grant will help pay for development of a community child care center, city council members were told Tuesday. The $600,000 CDBG grant will be matched by a $600,000 private pledge, an $855,216 child-care-capacity accelerator grant, a $67,834 Patterson Family Foundation Fund grant, a $45,000 child-care-aware grant, and $500,702 in private donations to pay the estimated $2,668,752 total cost of Hillsboro Community Child Care Center.

  • Media ejected at open forum

    Two representatives of the news media were ordered by Marion police chief Gideon Cody to leave a public reception Tuesday for U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner. Cody’s directions came at the behest of Kari Newell, proprietor of Chef’s Plate in Marion’s Historic Elgin Hotel and its coffee shop across the street, Kari’s Kitchen, where the event was taking place.

  • 18-year-old, baby leave wrecked car

    Marion police officer Duane McCarty spotted a wrecked car at 1:32 p.m. Tuesday on the north edge of 180th Rd. No one was in the vehicle. No one had reported an accident. Concerned that someone might have been hurt, McCarty had dispatchers check with St. Luke Hospital. No one had been brought in.

OTHER NEWS

  • Commissioners discuss administrator search

    Although seven architectural firms sent bids for services related to designing a new county health department, none was selected Monday by commissioners. None were rejected, either. Commissioner Kent Becker a said he didn’t want to spend $105,000 for an architect to design a building when other possibilities might exist. Commissioner Randy Dallke said he wanted a site study done on land the county had already purchased, the former home of the county food bank.

  • A cool celebration on a hot day

    In the midst of a 100-degree day, 200 Hillsboro residents came out Friday to celebrate the grand opening of one of the community’s two cool places to go in the summer. Children happily played in the water at the Larry Paine Memorial Splash Pad while families and city dignitaries visited, watched kids having fun, and prepared lunch of roasted hot dogs and chips.

  • 3 new bands to take stage

    This year’s Bluegrass at the Lake will feature three new bands Friday and Saturday. The Sassanachs, a Hesston-based Irish and folk rock band, will launch the festival at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

  • Arrest ends 16-mile chase

    A Wichita man driving a stolen car loaded with drugs was arrested late July 25 after fleeing east on US-50 to elude deputies and getting stranded on railroad tracks in Chase County. Shortly after 10 p.m., Bell-One’ S. Meyer, 28, Wichita, was stopped by deputies Matt Regier and Josh Meliza after they saw him drive into a parking lot at Flying Eagle truck stop at Florence.

  • Father, son arrested in disputes

    A Marion father and son were arrested a day apart on suspicion of domestic battery and criminal damage to property after a July 26 incident in the 100 block of N. Lincoln St. Christopher S. Hammond, 52, was jailed on suspicion of domestic battery after his son called dispatchers to report his hand was cut by glass during a dispute at their home.

  • Tabor shows off new dorm

    Nearly 250 people showed up Friday for a look at Tabor College’s newest dormitory. Jost Hall was dedicated and after speeches from Tabor president David Janzen, chairman of the board Susan Franz Koslowsky, and vice president of philanthropy Ron Braun, the doors were opened so the public could see the facility.

  • Free commodities available

    Distribution of free food to low Recipients must have monthly household income of no more than $1,580 plus $557 for each household member beyond the first.

DEATHS

FOR THE RECORD

FARM

  • Farming in olden days to be displayed

    Visitors to Goessel’s 50th annual Threshing Days this weekend will get a look at the way farming was done a century ago. Each year, Threshing Days brings throngs of people to learn how Mennonite farmers worked the land after their arrival in 1874 at what is now Goessel.

  • Learning day planned at ranch

    A Strong City family ranch will be the setting of a Kansas Livestock Association and Kansas State University ranch management field day Aug. 10. Owners of Mushrush Ranch will present three educational sessions and give attendees tours of the ranch.

OPINION

  • Are tax bills dollars without sense?

    Whether it first was uttered by Mark Twain or by Benjamin Disraeli, there’s much truth to the adage about there being three ways to deceive — lies, damned lies, and statistics. All three seem to be involved in untangling line items in property tax budgets being presented this summer by 86 governmental units in the county. Each appears to be waiting at the trough to slurp up as much money as it can from county property owners.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Entertaining strangers

  • CORRECTIONS AND CLARIFICATIONS:

    Corrections and clarifications

  • FLETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

    Herbel explains

PEOPLE

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Hillsboro Star-Journal and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2023 Hoch Publishing

 

 

 

BACK TO TOP