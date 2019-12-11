HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



The tack of Baby and Doc, horses owned by Hillsboro veterinarian Jessica Winter, flashes brightly Sunday during Marion County Lake's annual Tunnel of Lights.



Led by music teacher Ruth Springer, the Marion Singers visited businesses around town Tuesday, spreading holiday cheer by singing Christmas carols. They are, from left, Campbell Winter, Tristan Williams, Caulin James, Tristen Dye, Arwen Fay, Brynn Mermis, Hayden Mendoza, Jayde Hayes, Chisholm Waner, Bryce Mermis, Megan Neufeld, Braedon Mercer, and Ben Schneider.



Little 6-month-old Everleigh Powell reaches out to touch Old Saint Nick's beard during his stop Saturday in Lincolnville while her 11-month-old cousin, McKinley Carpenter looks on in wonder. Everleigh is the daughter of Sabrina and Brian Powell of Douglass. McKinley is the daughter of Taylor Peterson of Lincolnville.