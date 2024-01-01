HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Firefighters from Lincolnville and seven other towns brave sub-zero weather after a home burst into flames Jan. 15
Marion High School homecoming candidates Jonathan Frese and Tessa Mendoza square off in a popcorn straw race Tuesday night in anticipatiion of Thursday's homecoming. Whoever got a piece of popcorn from one side of the table to the other using only a straw won. Frese was able to blow ahead of his competition.
Hillsboro's Zaylee Werth powers into a layup on a fast break Friday against Clay Center. Hillsboro advanced by beating Clay Center 46-26 and won the Trojan Classic championship 45-30 Saturday against Hesston.
Marion's Jack Lanning drives the lane for a layup Saturday against Elyria Christian in the championship game of the Cougar Classic at Centre. Lanning finished with 15 points, but the Warriors lost, 56-48
