HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Dale Murray, a superintendent with Dean E. Norris, Inc. welds pipe Monday inside a new HVAC unit being installed outside Marion Middle and High School. The new system will replace window units that currently cool the three-story school building. See more on page 8. Dale Murray, a superintendent with Dean E. Norris, Inc. welds pipe Monday inside a new HVAC unit being installed outside Marion Middle and High School. The new system will replace window units that currently cool the three-story school building. See more on page 8.



A yellow swallowtail butterfly drinks nectar from one of the purple coneflowers Monday in front of the courthouse. A yellow swallowtail butterfly drinks nectar from one of the purple coneflowers Monday in front of the courthouse.



Sarah Krispense of Marion displays some of the signs she makes out of wood from pallets. She calls her business, Feed Mill to Farmhouse. Sarah Krispense of Marion displays some of the signs she makes out of wood from pallets. She calls her business, Feed Mill to Farmhouse.