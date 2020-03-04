HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



A herd of bison graze on grass at Clover Cliff Ranch, 15 miles northeast of Florence. Warren Harshman and son Spencer are transitioning from breeding beef cattle to bison, with 300 head delivered last week to Clover Cliff Ranch, and 200 at their property on Diamond Creek Rd.



Shelves line the wall of the former Peabody Hardware and Lumber Saturday. Korie and Jamie Hatton are tearing up the old flooring during a remodeling effort to beautify the space.



Centre's Kelsey Hett handles the ball during the semifinal game Friday against Little River in the 1A regional tournament at Goessel. She tied her own scoring record of 27 points. Centre's 52-38 loss ended the Cougars' season.