  • Chase ends in jail

    A Marion teen was arrested and taken to jail Tuesday evening after a minutes-long chase that ended badly next to Wagon Wheel Express and a one-block foot pursuit afterward. Marion officer Dustin Woodford noticed dust wafting over Main St. by Central Park — as if someone was driving donuts in the gravel — and went to investigate.

  • When breeder says 'I love ewe,' she means it

    Sheep breeder Sherry Nelson has a place in her heart for every lamb born on her farm, but one that competed Friday in the Kansas Junior Livestock Show has a place no other will ever hold. That lamb, now a year and a half old, was born the day Nelson’s mother died.

  • Ranch offers big cuts, small-town values

    Mud Creek Cattle Co., a family-run cattle ranch that sells beef directly to customers, is difficult to spot from the highway. Just west of 200th St. and Remington Rd., there’s no storefront or signage out front — just a gravel driveway leading to a barn, and beyond that, plains of grass and cattle. You won’t find the company listed on Google Maps or in the Yellow Pages. Owner Randy Savage says he keeps it simple by selling his cuts exclusively through Facebook and word-of-mouth.

  • Tabor College's alcohol policies walk the line

    In most college towns in America, rules surrounding drinking are fairly straightforward — no open containers, no underage drinking, and typically no drinking in campus buildings. Otherwise, feel free to enjoy yourself. Tabor College in Hillsboro takes a stricter approach, prohibiting drinking among students no matter their age.

  • Water pressure scare turns out to be a wash

    A drop in water pressure affected residents on the east side of Marion for roughly half an hour last Wednesday, but both the city administrator and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment say there was nothing to worry about. According to Kansas law, a city must issue a boil water advisory anytime its water pressure drops below 20 pounds per square inch. Contaminants such as bacteria can spread much more easily through a less pressurized water system.

  • Remembering the way we were

    It was 80 degrees with a cool breeze rolling through — a good thing, too, because Old Settlers Day brought alumni near and far Saturday to Marion’s Central Park. Multiple out-of-towners commented on the unseasonably good weather, which made the festivities even more enjoyable.

  • Alumni share memories, updates on life

    Members of Hillsboro High School’s class of 1984 gathered Saturday at the Hillsboro Municipal Golf Course clubhouse to reminisce and catch up on where life has taken them in the 40 years since they took their sheepskins and set out on their life journeys. Cindy Deutscher, who organized Saturday’s reunion, said three or four class members remained in the Hillsboro area, and the rest had scattered to the wind.

OTHER NEWS

  • County's anti-30x30 resolution unveiled for comment

    A hearing for a proposed county resolution against a federal program brought 23 residents Monday evening. The resolution has been pushed by commissioner Kent Becker, who first heard about the “30x30” program from a speaker at a Patriots for Liberty meeting who described it as “a land grab.”

  • Alumnus donates $100,000 in equipment

    Marion High School celebrated the re-opening of its campus weight room Saturday with a ceremony honoring the donation of new equipment by 1964 alumnus Bob Leppke. The equipment donated is said to be worth $100,000.

  • Former chief faces court date

    Former Marion police chief Gideon Cody, who led a now-disavowed raid Aug. 11, 2023, on the Cody was charged Aug. 12 — a year and a day after the raid — with interference with judicial process. The charge is for allegedly inducing former Marion restaurant owner Kari Newell to delete text messages sent between them. The texts were exchanged between Aug. 11 and Aug. 17, 2023.

  • Magistrate's exoneration appealed

    Topeka resident Keri Strahler has filed an appeal of the Kansas Commission on Judicial Conduct’s decision that Magistrate Judge Laura Viar was not incompetent when she signed warrants, later disavowed, to search the Record newsroom and two homes in August, 2023. In its initial ruling on the case earlier this year, the commission suggested that Viar had committed no actionable offense but urged her in the future to research laws and read warrant applications before signing them.

  • Weekend to feature 3 big events

    Marion County residents will have a trifecta of events to choose between this Saturday: the Peabody Fall Festival, Goessel’s Harvest Fest, and the Marion County Lake Chili Cookoff. Peabody

DEATHS

  • Leonard Hein

    Services for Leonard Hein, 93, who died Sept. 25, were Monday at Hillsboro United Methodist Church. Born Aug. 16, 1931, east of Durham, to John and Amelia (Schultz) Hein, he attended Warren School. A farmer who had a dairy and raised hogs and chickens, he married Hazel Plenert on Feb. 14, 1952, at Johannestal Church.

OPINION

  • Making communities the best ever

    Tradition and community. You can have peanut butter without jelly, ham without eggs, biscuits without gravy, a horse without a carriage, even love without marriage. But it’s hard to have a true sense of community without a true sense of tradition. Both came together in spectacular fashion Saturday at Marion’s Old Settlers Day and Hillsboro’s All-School Reunion. Perfect weather combined with occasionally imperfect memories of years gone by to weave even more tightly our communities’ tapestries of shared experiences and values, occasionally decorated with imparted tales of the diversity of lives rooted here or transplanted elsewhere.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Good grounding

  • LETTERS:

    Land donation 1, 2, Presidential race 1, 2, 3

PEOPLE

  • Pastor comes from Lindsborg with love

    Valley United Methodist Church’s half-time minister wants to convey that there is a bright future for the church and God is with church members. “There is a fear that the church is going to close, and I don’t think it will,” Pastor Dallas Peterson said.

  • Herington clinic gets new physician

    Herington’s Heartland Health Care clinic has a new physician who started this week. Maci Hicks joined Memorial Health System after working in its Abilene clinic as part of a Summer Training Option in Rural Medicine.

  • Senior center menus

  • MEMORIES:

    15, 30, 45, 60, 75, 110, 145 years ago

SPORTS

  • 3 homecomings yield only 1 victory

    Only one county team out of three was able to defend its home turf for homecoming Friday night. Hillsboro The Trojans made sure there was no confusion after halftime about who was going to win Friday night’s homecoming game, beating Halstead, 27-0.

  • Hillsboro, Goessel win volleyball tourneys

    The Trojans swatted aside all competition Saturday to win the Douglass Invitational. Hillsboro defeated El Dorado, Douglass, Leon-Bluestem, and Augusta in straight sets.

  • Marion boys win for 4th year running

    Four of five county teams competed Thursday at Marion’s annual cross- country meet in a pasture east of the football field dubbed the “Big M” course. Marion The Warrior varsity boys won for the fourth year in a row. Luke Wessel finished first with a time of 16:46. Teammate Eli Klenda finished sixth with a time of 17:28.

  • Bernhardt fourth in tennis

    Cassidy Bernhardt finished seventh at 8-2 when Hillsboro was hosted for a girl’s tennis invitational Thursday. “Cassidy played well all day long, making a few adjustments during the tournament,” coach David Ediger said.

  • Madgwick hits perfect drive

    The Marion golf team traveled Thursday to a tough and hilly Council Grove course. “I was impressed with how several players hit the ball,” coach Max Venable said.

MORE…

© 2024 Hoch Publishing

 

 

 

