HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Asher Yoder and Santanna Thiessen serve as royalty "littles" as Hillsboro High School homecoming king Josiah Gooch and queen Quinlyn Funk are crowned before a football game Friday against Ellsworth. Asher Yoder and Santanna Thiessen serve as royalty "littles" as Hillsboro High School homecoming king Josiah Gooch and queen Quinlyn Funk are crowned before a football game Friday against Ellsworth.



A cheerful fall display of an old pickup loaded with pumpkins, corn stalks, and signs greets drivers on 190th Rd. between Marion and Hillsboro. A cheerful fall display of an old pickup loaded with pumpkins, corn stalks, and signs greets drivers on 190th Rd. between Marion and Hillsboro.



A 1937 Ford owned by Jim Benton of Wichita made its first appearance Saturday at Marion County Lake's Chili Cookoff. A 1937 Ford owned by Jim Benton of Wichita made its first appearance Saturday at Marion County Lake's Chili Cookoff.