HEADLINES

  • Ex-official accused of attempted murder

    A former Peabody City Council member was formally charged Tuesday with attempted first-degree murder. Alan D. Gillen, 62, was arrested at 7:42 p.m. Thursday by a sheriff’s deputy and booked into Marion County Jail, where he was held in lieu of posting a $150,000 bond.

  • Dike a problem for 6 months

    An upstream floodgate control broke in March but was already damaged, rendering the gate “non-functional” as far back as October, according to an Army Corps of Engineers inspection. A nearly 30-foot-long stem that raises and lowers the gate was discovered to be bent in the fall, City Manager Brian Wells said.

  • First hail, then roofers pound area

    Insurance agents are being inundated with claims for damages from intense storms that carpeted Marion County with pea-sized to baseball- sized hailstones Thursday and Sunday. Tree limbs pierced the roof and interior walls of the Lehigh assistant fire chief’s home. Hail knocked out skylights, security camera covers and exterior building stucco at the county jail and sheriff’s office. Vehicles at the state Department of Transportation and county roads and bridges shops lost windshields, as did many cars lining residential streets.

  • Watchdog lambastes Peabody

    Tension surfaced Monday at a Peabody City Council meeting as criticism from a returning watchdog collided with the city’s plan to rebuild its police department. “The city’s being mismanaged, and community concerns are clearly taking a backseat,” said Michael Eravi, director of Lawrence Accountability.

  • Drivers still using closed Goldenrod bridge

    Drivers are still using a closed bridge north of 290th Rd. on Goldenrod Rd. even though it has not been repaired and officially reopened, a county commissioner told road and bridge employees Monday. People are going around barricades and piles of millings to cross the bridge, commissioner Kent Becker said.

  • Record's newest reporter is hardly new to journalism

    For the past year, I’ve been a fly on the wall reading the Subscribing by mail to the print edition, I’ve been charmed by the realities of small-town life that remind me of my rural childhood, and I’ve been impressed by the professional spunk of the

OTHER NEWS

  • Police oversight gaps surface across county

    Questions about how police officers are vetted and monitored have surfaced across Marion County, where departments have relied on provisionally certified officers and faced turnover tied to licensing and background concerns. Officer Eric Watts, who was hired in Peabody despite a lawsuit and provisional certification, eventually lost his law enforcement license after additional allegations surfaced.

  • District residents to decide on hospital board elections

    Voters in St. Luke Hospital district will decide in May whether to change how hospital board members are elected. This move is aimed at increasing participation in a process that has historically drawn limited turnout, CEO Alex Haines said.

  • Exchange students build ties at Goessel

    For four foreign exchange students attending Goessel High School, a year abroad has become something closer to family. Ed Segurado, Emma Wapler, Lara Unger, and Maja Zimmermann have spent the school year attending classes in Goessel while living with host families in the surrounding area, adjusting to a small-community pace and culture.

  • Landmark Peabody pub reopens after fire

    After 16 months of rebuilding, Coneburg Grill and Pub reopened Thursday, returning a longtime Peabody restaurant destroyed by fire in late 2024. The blaze was ruled an accidental kitchen fire, owner Lindsey Marshall said.

  • New hardware store owners want to expand services

    Ownership of Hillsboro Hardware and 2S Outdoor Power changed hands this week, with new management planning a major expansion of inventory and updates to the store. Waters Hardware Organization assumed operations April 22 after previous owners Kevin and Nicole Suderman said ongoing mental, physical and financial strain led them to step away.

DEATHS

FOR THE RECORD

OPINON

PEOPLE

  • Anniversary celebrated

    Richard A. and Patricia A. (Ringel) Schmidt celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary at a small family gathering in Topeka’s Gage Park. The couple were married April 14, 1956, in Topeka. He graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1953, and she graduated from Alma High School in 1954.

  • Student nominated

    Marion High School freshman Mariella Koehn is one of 10 nominees for a Jester Award to be presented Sunday by Music Theatre Wichita. She is nominated as a cameo performer for her role as a dancing tornado in last fall’s MHS production of “The Wizard of Oz.” A total of 51 Kansas high schools are represented in the competition. Awards will be presented at 3 p.m. at Century II, Tickets cost $15.

  • Dancers to perform

    A folkloric dance company will present a free performance at 3 p.m. Sunday in Vintage Bank Park, 201 N. Walnut St., Peabody. Ballet Folklorico de Topeka emphasizes Mexican and Latin culture. In case of inclement weather, the event will move to Sunflower Theatre.

  • Senior Center menus

  • MEMORIES:

    10, 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 70, 110, 150 years ago

SPORTS

  • Goessel girls win at Solomon

    Individual athletes won several competitions, and as a team, Goessel’s girls ended up in first place overall at last week’s track and field meets. Goessel

  • Relay team wins twice

    The Marion co-op swim team had a great showing Friday at home at the Sports & Aquatic center. One relay team consisting of Talia Jost, Scarlet Koehn, Lauryn Vogt, and Gracelyn Just won the 200 medley.

  • Schrag finishes fourth at 83

    Goessel’s Levi Schrag placed fourth Monday at the Inman Crazy Horse Invite with a score of 83. Goessel didn’t have enough varsity players to score as a team. Anthony Boden placed 23rd.

  • Boys split, girls swept in week's games

    Marion The Warriors’ baseball team won one and lost one Friday, winning 3-1 on the road in Inman, then losing 12-11.

  • Peabody Legion's golf tourney seeks to improve post home

    A Memorial Day weekend tradition will return May 24 as Peabody American Legion will play host for its annual Sandgreen Masters Golf Tournament to raise money for improvements to the Legion building. The four-man-scramble tournament will begin at noon May 24. Proceeds will go to the Peabody Legion building fund.

MORE…

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