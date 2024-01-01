HEADLINES

  • Menagerie's safety more than a pet project

    One of the unique yards in Marion lies in the 400 block of N. Roosevelt St., the home of Dawnell Funk and her family. Hand-painted signs on the stoop bear puns such as “Bee Happy” and “Bee Humble.”

  • Vote count among slowest

    It took Marion County until 1:45 a.m. last Wednesday to tabulate election votes — making the county one of the last six counties in the state to get election results. Other counties in the region, both small and large, tabulated election results much sooner.

  • Preparing for 'Mattress' is no cushy task

    “Are there any allergies?” one girl asked as she prepared to open a bag of snacks. “Yeah, dumb people,” deadpanned another.

  • This job stinks -- to everyone but its workers

    It was 10 a.m., an hour late, and Marion’s recycling still hadn’t come in. Jessy Thouvenell, an employee at the county transfer station, peered into a trailer, filled about halfway with Hillsboro’s plastic bottles and cardboard, and drizzled with a layer of rain.

  • Hub at center of conflict over traffic rules

    Whether kids should be allowed to play in the street outside Peabody’s youth center, the Hub, has been hotly debated. The discussion continued at a city council meeting Monday.

  • Firing unfair, day-care boss contends

    According to day-care coordinator Stephanie Rempel, no one heard the doorbell ring when a 4-year-old was dropped off at Peabody-Burns High School for day-care Oct. 31. The child was dropped off by a bus driver at 11 a.m. The driver watched the child ring the bell, then drove away. No one answered the door to let the boy inside. He walked to his grandmother’s house in 50-degree temperatures and 16 mph wind and spent the day there until his mother found him on the street after 4 p.m.

OTHER NEWS

  • Banks sounding fraud alerts

    Local banks are putting out alerts advising customers to be vigilant for fraud and fraud attempts. Account fraud and attempted fraud has taken a recent uptick, according to Central National Bank fraud and information security officer Scott Gentine.

  • Chase suspect returns to face charges

    A Wichita man was jailed Thursday to face charges from a crime spree and high-speed chase last spring. Charges in Marion County relate to a multi-county high-speed chase May 12, theft of a vehicle, and burglaries to vehicles.

  • County approves cell tower at Durham

    A new Verizon cell phone tower was approved Tuesday by county commissioners. The 355-feet tower will be installed near Durham.

  • Hillsboro not just looking to future, but planning for it

    Hillsboro City Council spent three hours Tuesday continuing to develop and monitor its three-year plan to address city needs. The city’s very public quarterly planning meetings, unique among county cities, address goals and update the plan with any specific progress that is made.

  • Some Herington hospital records available

    Former patients of Herington Municipal Hospital and its clinics in Hillsboro, Herington, and Junction City may be able to get medical records they were not able to obtain before the hospital and clinics closed 13 months ago. The closures were predicated by a $1.9 million suit brought by Emprise Bank for repayment of three loans and foreclosure of the Hillsboro clinic.

  • Hillsboro to put on 'Godspell'

    The rock opera “Godspell” will be presented this week in the Hillsboro Middle and High School auditorium. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Tickets are $10 each.

DEATHS

  • Mary Avery

    Services for Mary Ellen (Smith) Avery, 75, who died Monday in Wichita, will be scheduled later. Born Dec. 11, 1948, in El Reno, Oklahoma, to Albert Marion and Hazel Mae (Overholser) Smith, she lived in Nebraska and Texas, before moving to Peabody in 1958.

  • Maxine Barton

    Services for Maxine Barton, 93, Lincolnville, who died Sunday at St Luke Living Center in Marion, will be 4 p.m. Sunday at Hebron Lutheran Church, Burdick. Born July 25, 1931, in Tiltonsville, Ohio, to Louis and Carlye Belle (Williamson) Hoffner, she attended grade school in New Albany and graduated from Fredonia High School.

  • Gerry Henderson

    A memorial service for retired Marion school superintendent Gerald W. “Gerry” Henderson, 85, who died Thursday, is planned for 2 p.m. Dec. 21 at Marion Presbyterian Church. A full life sketch will be published later.

  • Marlin Kinning

    Services for Marlin Kinning, 92, who died Saturday at Salem Home in Hillsboro, will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Hillsboro United Methodist Church. Pastor Margaret Johnson will officiate. Burial will be at Gnadenau Cemetery, rural Hillsboro.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Darren Frazier

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Helen Rhodes

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    David Schmidtberger

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Billie Slusser

FOR THE RECORD

OPINION

PEOPLE

  • (R)evolution: Dealer joins firm he worked with

    After four years of collaborating with Hillsboro Ford to provide complete services for his customers, former Newton auto salesman Mark Smith has decided to join the dealership in earnest. His Newton company, Revolution Auto Sales, has operated 11 years, dealing primarily with sales. He often would find out what customers wanted and locate cars to sell.

  • Rancher feted as cowboy poet

    Rural Lincolnville resident Peyton Harms has earned a national reputation as a cowboy poet. Harms is featured in this month’s edition of John Deere Equipment’s magazine, “The Furrow.”

  • Tabor provost to move to advancement

    Frank Johnson, who has overseen Tabor College’s academic affairs since 2010 as vice president or provost, will become the college’s vice president for advancement this summer. Working with president David Janzen and Ron Braun, vice president of philanthropy, he will oversee Tabor’s alumni, public relations, marketing, and communications staffs.

  • Democrats to reorganize

    Marion County Democrats will meet to elect officers for the next two years at 9 a.m. Saturday in the upstairs ballroom at Marion Community Center, 203 N. 3rd St. The time is a change from what previously was announced. Refreshments will be served.

  • Senior center menus

  • MEMORIES:

    15, 30, 45, 60, 75, 110, 145 years ago

SPORTS

  • Marion out; Peabody heads to sub-state

    Last week, only two of five county teams remained in football playoffs. After Marion fell in an old-fashioned mud bowl Friday night, the county is down to one. Peabody-Burns

  • 10 players named to all-league teams

    Four Hillsboro volleyball players were named to Central Kansas League’s all-league teams, and six Marion football teams were named to Heart of America all-league teams. Hillsboro senior Kingzley Ratzlaff was named to the CKL’s first team in volleyball. Amyah Werth and Lauryn Vogt were selected for the second team. Ella Potucek was an honorable mention.

  • Students honored

    Jordy Raymer and Kenna Wesner are Marion’s October Champions of Character. Wesner is said to be respectful to classmates and teachers, to have taken on leadership roles, and to have shown great sportsmanship.

MORE…

