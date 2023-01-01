HEADLINES

  • Chief abruptly resigns

    Three days after his suspension was announced, embattled Marion Police Chief Gideon Cody abruptly resigned Monday. Cody was suspended Thursday after Mayor David changed his mind after weeks of insisting he would not suspend Cody until the Kansas Bureau of Investigation released its findings on Aug. 11 raids on the Marion County Record and the homes of its owners and city council member Ruth Herbel.

  • New evidence questions Collett's role

    Newly obtained evidence is casting doubt on city council member Zach Collett’s protestations of not being involved in the run-up to raids Aug. 11 on the Record’s newsroom and homes of its co-owners and Vice Mayor Ruth Herbel. At a city council meeting Monday night, Collett suggested that he had done nothing wrong in being the first to contact restaurant owner Kari Newell about revelations regarding her driving record.

  • Chief accused of urging Newell to destroy evidence

    A state investigation of the Aug. 11 raid on the Partly in response to this and to what she said were efforts by Cody to continue his aborted investigation and to publish a book about it, Newell told the

  • County attorney was briefed

    County Attorney Joel Ensey, who repeatedly has ducked questions about his involvement in raids on the Marion County Ensey eventually withdrew the warrants, which he admitted were “legally insufficient,” but did not do so until five days after the raid — after he had been contacted by Kansas Bureau of Investigation, which took over the case.

  • Cody found reporter's notes on KC misdeeds

    Newly reviewed body camera video of the Aug. 11 raid on the The recordings also contain an admission by police that a totally unrelated document they supposedly were looking for had initially been obtained not by the

  • Publishers' group warns of threats to democracy

    Community newspaper publishers, editors, and executives from across the United States resoundingly voted over the weekend to reaffirm their commitment to a free press undisturbed by unannounced police raids. Meeting in Washington, National Newspaper Association members representing community newspapers in 31 states took their concerns to Capitol Hill.

OTHER NEWS

  • Hillsboro votes to stop printing public notices

    Public notices for the City of Hillsboro no longer will be printed in a newspaper. City council members voted 4-1, with Byron McCarty opposed, Tuesday night to designate the city’s website, instead of the

  • Concert at lake caps day of class reunions

    More than 400 former Marion High School classmates and other people who heard the music, grabbed their chairs and blankets and had an enthusiastic, if loud, finale for Old Settlers Day. The Banned, a Wichita band that performs 1980s rock ’n’ roll, took to the stage Saturday at Marion County Lake to perform for the appreciative crowd.

  • Trio of autumn celebrations on tap Saturday: Peabody Fall Festival

    Peabody’s Fall Festival will open at 11 a.m. Saturday with Tomahawk Truck mobile axe throwing, a car show, bouncy houses, a kids zone, vendors, a dog show, a cornhole tournament, and a horseshoe tournament, all at City Park. Magician Dave May will perform at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

  • Trio of autumn celebrations on tap Saturday: Goessel Harvest Festival

    Goessel’s Harvest Festival Saturday will celebrate the bounty of fall. Come hungry because Goessel firefighters will serve a pancake breakfast fundraiser from 7 to 10 a.m. at the firehouse.

  • Trio of autumn celebrations on tap Saturday: Lincolnville Octoberfest

    After several years without the celebration, Lincolnville once again will have its Octoberfest on Saturday. Activities will begin with a 2 p.m. parade down Main St. and around the park. All other events will be at the park.

AROUND THE COUNTY

  • Water main breaks, drains Peabody tower

    A water main rupture Sept. 26 in Peabody drained the entire city water tower and the city was put under a boil water advisory. City clerk Jylle Wilson said water was gushing out of the ground like “a very large fountain” when a resident spotted it on 5th St. between Locust and Plum Sts. at 10 p.m. The break was located six blocks from the water tower.

  • County formalizes agreement on hospital's use of ambulances

    An agreement on emergency medical services’ charges for assisting St. Luke Hospital got final approval Monday from county commissioners. Under its terms, the county will transfer St. Luke patients to and from Hillsboro Community Hospital when requested as long as schedules allow.

  • Marion approves beer, wine events

    Two events at which beer or wine sales will be allowed were approved Monday by Marion City Council. Megan Jones, co-owner of Bill and Essie’s BBQ, asked council members to grant a temporary beer license so her business could set up a beer garden for Marion Merchants’ Falloween celebration.

  • Lawmaker's staff to visit

    U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner’s staff will be at Hillsboro City Hall at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 11 to help constituents navigate the bureaucracy and have a chance to say what issues matter most to them.

  • Donations to be matched

    An anonymous donor has offered Peabody Community Foundation a $10,000 matching grant. Donations given through Monday to a fund that supports Peabody Land Bank, provides money for grant applications, and works to improve housing. will be matched.

  • Grant lets Sunflower Theatre schedule 4 concerts

    Saturday will feature the first of four Peabody concerts paid for by a $7,125 grant from Kansas Creative Arts Industries. During Peabody Fall Festival, the Haymakers will take the stage at City Park as the festival finale performance.

  • Study finds weakness in Hillsboro housing

    Tackling a need the city earlier designated as a top-tier priority in its strategic plan, Hillsboro city council members Tuesday listened to findings of a Wichita State University Public Policy and Management Center housing needs assessment. City administrator Matt Stiles told council members the policy and management center reported that:

DEATHS

  • James Herzet

    Mass of Christian Burial for James Herzet, 69, who died Sunday at St. Luke Living Center in Marion, will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Florence. Father Isaac Coulter will be celebrant. Relatives will gather with friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the church. Rosary will follow. Burial will be in Marion Cemetery.

  • Hulda Loewen

    Services for Hulda Loewen, 95, who died Sept. 23 at Salem Home, will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Parkview Mennonite Brethren Church. Pastor Tom Byford will officiate. Burial will be at Springfield Cemetery, rural Hillsboro.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Harvey Wells

FOR THE RECORD

FARM

  • Beans poor, price trending down

    Area farmers have begun harvesting soybeans. “I don’t think anyone is bragging about the crop,” Joe Bartel at the Hillsboro grain elevator said.

OPINION

  • Democracy still needs us

    Newspapers are dead,” a solemn but dubious audience of students heard. “In 10 years, they’ll be gone altogether.”

  • Best ever, as always

    It may not have been witnessed by the biggest crowd on record, offered the longest parade ever (though it came close), or featured more events than in previous years. But Saturday’s Old Settlers Day once again proved to be the best ever. It wasn’t the festivities themselves that made it that way, though they were pretty decent in their own right. It was the constant reminders, embodied in every handshake and embrace with alumni, friends, and acquaintances not seen in 5, 10, or more years that made the day.

  • LETTERS:

    Testing integrity, Dumb and stupid, 'Holy moly!', Special prosecutor

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Creating happiness

PEOPLE

  • Recital to celebrate recovery

    Former Hillsboro High School music instructor Gregg Walker has something to celebrate, and he’s celebrating with a recital at McPherson College and another at Washburn University. “In 2005, I was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis,” Walker said.

  • Former Florence author a finalist

    Author Julie A. Sellers, who grew up near Florence and graduated from Marion High School, is a finalist in the 2023 High Plains Book Award contest to be announced Saturday in Billings, Montana. The awards recognize regional literary works that examine and reflect life on the high plains, including Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska, Colorado, and Kansas, and the Canadian provinces of Alberta, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan.

  • Free food available

  • Retired teachers meet

    Retired Centre teacher Mary Olson was among 20 members of Heartland Retired Educators who met Friday in Wichita. Olson and four other retired teachers organized the group in the 1990s. Speakers Friday included a volunteer helping to restore McCormick School Museum in Wichita.

  • Senior center menus

  • MEMORIES:

    15, 30, 45, 60, 75, 110, 145 years ago

SCHOOL

  • FFA members compete in career development events

    FFA members from Marion and Centre competed Sept. 27 in district contests at Little River. In nursery landscape, members identified 50 live plant samples; diagnosed pests, plant disorders, and weeds; and took a general knowledge exam of the nursery landscape industry.

SPORTS

  • Warriors remain unbeaten

    Marion captured its fifth win in a row Friday, defeating Belle Plaine 55-26 for homecoming. Jameson Looper scored the first two touchdowns of his varsity career while breaking 100 yards rushing for the first time this season.

  • Runners have an off week

    After consecutive back-to-back team victories, Marion cross-county struggled a bit Thurs day in Halstead, placing fifth place out of 16 schools scored. Boys medal winners were Gavin Wasmuth in 10th; Eli Klenda, 16th; and Luke Wessel, 17th.

  • Hillsboro places 6th in tennis tournament

    Hillsboro placed sixth outof nine tennis teams Saturdayat Smoky Valley. Violet Klein and Cassidy Bernhardt were fourth in doubles. Annalise Jorgensen placed fifth in singles.

  • Bluebirds improve to 21-6

    Goessel’s three seniors helped the team dominate two league games last Tuesday. The Bluebirds defeated Wakefield 25-4, 25-5 on senior night.

  • Golfers finish regular season

    Marion’s Natalie Sigel placed 17th Monday for the Silver Lake Invitational at Topeka. Caitlin Thornhill placed 30th, and Leah Burner finished 42nd. Girls golf regionals will be Monday, with location assignments to be determined. The state tournament will be Oct. 16.

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Hillsboro Star-Journal and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2023 Hoch Publishing

 

 

 

BACK TO TOP