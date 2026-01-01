HEADLINES

  • Adjourning divides Peabody council

    Usually the motion to adjourn is an uneventful pin at the end of city council meeting. In the final seconds of a Peabody City Council meeting Monday night, a small discourse between a council member and the mayor put that pin at an odd angle.

  • County ignores plea, plans battery moratorium

    Despite a presentation Monday from Flint Hills Rural Electric Cooperative about the importance of battery storage and data centers, county commissioners left their meeting with a consensus that the county should impose a yearlong moratorium on them, starting later this month. General manager Chuck Goeckle and member service manager Travis Griffin from Flint Hills were joined by Kevin Noblet, chief executive of Kansas Electric Power Cooperative, in imploring commissioners not to adopt a long moratorium on batteries and data centers.

  • Conflict allegations challenged

    Planning and zoning commissioner David Mueller lashed out Monday at commissioner Clarke Dirks and former commissioner Dianne Novak. Mueller has been criticized for taking part in a planning and zoning discussion of wind farms Jan. 29.

  • County nears solution on zoning appointments

    County commissioners gave preliminary approval Monday to revisions in planning and zoning commissioners are appointed. Final adoption awaits formal drafting of changes by county counselor Brad Jantz. The primary change is that appointment of at-large position must be approved by four of five commissioners, not a simple majority.

  • New clinic promises convenient care in Peabody

    Murphy Wellness, a new primary care clinic, is set to begin seeing patients in Peabody starting Monday With no physicians in town, a routine doctor’s visit can require a drive out of town or weeks of waiting.

  • Vote on electing hospital board set

    District residents attending Hospital District No. 1’s annual meeting in May will be allowed to vote on whether hospital directors should be elected at the meeting or in regular elections, as school board members are. At their most recent meeting, district directors decided to place a question on how they should be elected on the agenda for their annual meeting.

  • Prosecutor gives reasons for continuances

    In 2025, Marion County had more than 100 continuances for traffic violations. County attorney Michelle Brown said a large percentage of these cases were for driver’s who had no licenses, no liability insurance, or cracked windshields.

OTHER NEWS

  • Raid film selected for 2nd festival

    Fresh off its critically praised premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, “Seized” has been accepted for the True/False Film Festival in Columbia, Missouri. The 92-minute film will be shown March 5, 6, 7, and 8 at four different theaters in Columbia.

  • Community invited to share talents

    Sunflower Theatre is inviting area residents to share their talents at an open mic 2:30 to 4 p.m. Feb. 22 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Peabody Feb. 22. Snacks and beverages will be available. Organizer Becki Yoder said the open mic had become a laid-back, family-friendly way to spotlight local performers of all ages, from grade-schoolers to longtime community members.

  • Crafty Cactus encourages creativity

    As small, specialty businesses continue to face long odds in rural communities, Crafty Cactus quietly established itself as a steady presence in Marion, approaching its third year of operation this summer. The space, co-owned by Christina Hett and Barb Alleven, has remained active by focusing on a core mission: giving local artists and crafters a place to show and sell their work while keeping creative opportunities accessible.

  • Author helps families preserve their histories

    For Elaine McAllister, storytelling is not about producing polished memoirs or literary legacies. It is about making sure family histories are not lost. McAllister, a Hillsboro-based author and workshop leader, has developed a five-module generational storytelling program to help participants organize family records, uncover overlooked stories and write them down in accessible, manageable ways. New sessions are scheduled to begin in March.

DEATHS

  • Paul Klassen

    Services for Paul Wesley Klassen, 90, who died Feb. 3 at Parkside Homes in Hillsboro, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Parkview Mennonite Brethren Church, Hillsboro. Burial will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Springfield Cemetery near Goessel. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Parkview’s activity center.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Donald Mueller

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Abe Plenert

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Kathy Winter

FINANCE

  • Tax valuations likely to rise

    Most Marion County property owners will see higher property valuations when annual notices are mailed Feb. 27, according to county appraiser Nikki Reid. Valuation notices will be mailed earlier than usual because the March 1 statutory deadline falls on a Sunday.

  • Seniors' tax returns prepared for free

    The tax man is coming. For the last two years, Lu Turk, director of Marion County’s department on aging, has been helping seniors file tax returns.

  • Making its mark for 70 years

    Western Associates, which relocated to Marion in 1983, is celebrating its 70th year. The company was founded in 1956 in Cedar Point by John and Mary Crofoot.

FOR THE RECORD

OPINION

  • It's time to think, not just feel and believe

    I’m a fan of the Jayhawks, the Packers, almost anything “Star Trek,” and a strange little Canadian program called “Air Disasters.” The hour-long plane crash series has replaced two other Canadian shows — “How It’s Made” and various incarnations of “Holmes on Homes” — as my go-to viewing when I don’t feel like wasting an hour clicking through — but never picking —things to watch on Netflix, except for the two or three things I’ve watched more times than I can count.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    An Olympian POI

  • LETTERS:

    Just say 'maybe', Recusing reason

  • CORRECTIONS:

    Lost Springs fire, Court order

PEOPLE

SPORTS

  • Goessel girls are lone victors

    It’s was a tough slate of games for the girls teams this week with only Goesssel pulling off a victory Ten players got into the scoring column for the Bluebirds at Wakefield, and the Bluebirds forced 32 turnovers as Goessel led 32-3 at halftime and coasted to a 42-7 victory.

  • Goessel boys are, too

    Wins are few and far between last week in county basketball. Only Goessel came away with a victory. Goessel

  • Wrestling coming to an end

    Both Marion and Hillsboro are beginning to wrap up their wrestling seasons. The Trojans competed over the weekend at the Circle Invitation.

  • Champions of character named

    Champions of character Shaliah Ensley and Sam Rziha have been named Marion High School’s student-athlete Champions of Character . Shaliah was honored for her hard work, positive attitude, and leading by example.

  • Goessel scholars qualify

    Goessel’s Scholars Bowl team of Isabelle Alderfer, Aida Hartvickson, Elly Mai, Simon Rodeman, Claire Strecker and Moriah Guhr qualfied for state last week. The team won 6 of 10 matches and captured third out of 11 teams at regionals in Goessel.

  • Ratzlaff to stay in Hillsboro

    Hillsboro High School student-athlete Kingzley Ratzlaff committed last week to playing volleyball next year at Tabor College.

MORE…

