  • Marion again avoids looking at spending

    Avoiding yet another opportunity to question specific spending, Marion City Council seemed to agree Monday night to raise the city’s tax levy by 3.9% instead of 9.8%, as originally advertised. At a special session called after lack of budget deliberations was pointed out, council members considered only two options — budgets with identical spending except for how much of a surplus they would create (plus a minor variation in funding for the city library).

  • Stronger apart?

    After Monday night’s Marion City Council meeting, reporter Phyllis Zorn sought out council members to introduce them to new Record reporter Finn Hartnett, who started work earlier in the day. She waited for Mayor Mike Powers to conclude what had been a heated conversation outside city hall with former council member Ruth Herbel.

  • Astronaut from county may talk to kids

    A Space Force astronaut who spent his childhood in Marion County is set to command a mission later this month to bring back two astronauts stranded on the International Space Station. Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov are expected to launch Sept. 24 on a SpaceX Crew-9 Dragon spacecraft.

  • Too spooked to decorate? Not these Halloween lovers

    Weather is slightly cooler and an annual celebration of all things spooky has taken hold at the Crabb home in Marion. Denise, Jacob, and Corrina spent Saturday setting up Halloween decorations — enough to fill the porch and yard around the house.

  • Sign provokes a not-so-civil war

    The stakes aren’t the same as in Ukraine or Gaza, but make no mistake: A war is raging in Marion County. The battleground is just to the north of the intersection of US-50 and Sunflower Rd., the main path to Marion from cities to the south.

  • County approves 2nd Marion funeral home

    A new funeral home operated by a former Marion funeral director is planned for northwest of the intersection of Cedar and Kellison Sts. just outside Marion’s city limits. Ty Zeiner’s application for a conditional use permit was approved Monday by county commissioners.

  • Wind farm moratorium approved

    Nearly a year after owner Orsted began talking to landowners in four southwest townships about expanding its Sunflower Wind farm, county commissioners Monday passed a one-year moratorium on the company applying for permits. Seventeen onlookers gathered in the commissioners’ meeting room and hallway to watch what commissioners did after voting a week earlier to draft a six-month moratorium.

  • Peabody hires replacement for late interim clerk

    Peabody City Council members on Monday hired a permanent city clerk to replace an interim clerk found dead Aug. 18 after more than two weeks missing. Jonathan Clayton, appointed interim city clerk during a rash of firings and resignations, was promoted from dogcatcher after Jylle Wilson was fired June 3.

  • Fiddling around with history

    History, music and sights of the county — all part of a tour presented Saturday by Flint Hills Counterpoint at Peabody, — brought 37 tourists to learn about Marion County and listen to original music composed for each of the six stops on the tour. At Marion, Rex Buchanan, director emeritus of Kansas Geological Survey, spoke about streams and natural springs, including one in Central Park that gave settlers sources of water.

  • Delmer Fink

    Funeral mass for Delmer Robert Fink, 92, who died Sept. 3 at his home, was Saturday. He was born Aug. 2, 1932, in Alta Vista, the only child of Robert H. and Edna Viola (Schroeder) Fink.

  • Dennis Pickens

    Graveside services for Dennis Pickens, 82, who died Sept. 5 at his home in Peabody, will be 10:30 a.m. Sept. 21 at Prairie Lawn Cemetery, Peabody. Born Nov. 17, 1941, in Wichita to Clarence G. and Virginia L. (Reece) Pickens, he was a 1959 graduate of Florence High School and married the former Sharon Gaede on June 25, 1966, at Peabody United Methodist Church.

    Margie Williams

  • New reporter leaves big lights, big city behind

    I came to Marion for the first time earlier this summer. It was good timing, really. I was at a point where my hometown of New York City was driving me up the wall. New York’s the greatest if you get someone to pay the rent, as James Murphy of the band LCD Soundsystem once quipped, but since returning there after graduating from college, I began to feel as if the influx of influencers, the homogenization of Brooklyn, and the obsession with existence that looms over so many new New Yorkers had me gasping for air in the busy streets.
    Finn Hartnett

  • Class of '79 plans 45th reunion

    Marion High School’s class of 1979 will gather for its 45th reunion Old Settlers weekend. Class members tentatively will meet Saturday morning at Danny Snelling’s house on N. Walnut St. to ride in the Old Settlers parade. Snelling is asking for volunteers to provide a trailer.

  • Democrats to meet

    Marion County Democrats will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday in the basement of Marion Community Center to discuss plans for appointing precinct officials and electing officers. After a business meeting, a committee working on postcards will have the option of spending time on them or taking them home.

  • Ballet coming

    Dancers from Ballet Wichita will make two appearances in Marion County this weekend. “Once Upon a Time” will be performed at 5 p.m. Saturday at Hillsboro’s Community Plaza and at 1 p.m. Sunday at Peabody’s Vintage Bank Park.

  • Senior center menu

