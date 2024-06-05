HEADLINES

  • Clerk latest to go in Peabody purge

    Peabody’s only remaining department head is animal control and health and safety officer Jonathan Clayton-King, husband of council member Christopher King. Council members extended a recent purge of city officials Tuesday night by firing city clerk Jylle Wilson.

  • Primary battles loom, but no one files for prosecutor

    This year’s Aug. 6 primary election will decide who fills two county offices — sheriff and register of deeds — and one contested precinct committman race. However, no one responded by the filing deadline to seek the office of county attorney, where incumbent Joel Ensey seems to be holding out for more money.

  • Walkers drawn to Kapaun pilgrimage out of honor

    Some came out of Wichita. Some came out of Florida, Maryland, Arizona, California, Nebraska, and other states — but all came out of reverence for Father Emil Kapaun. This year’s Father Kapaun Pilgrimage drew between 300 and 325 walkers who began the trip in Wichita and spent nights along the way at Whitewater, Peabody, and Marion before proceeding into Pilsen for Mass on Sunday.

  • Despite Friday rainout, 1,800 pack Chingawassa Days

    This year’s Chingawassa Days brought 1,800 people eager to have fun, eat food, play games, and listen to music. Rain forced a break in Friday night’s stage entertainment, canceling music by Steel Skarecrow. Committee member Adam Heery said the committee hoped to get the band back for a future Chingawassa Days.

  • Hypnotist entrances Chingawassa crowd

    Although eight willing audience members went onstage as part of Edward Wunder’s comedic hypnotist show Friday evening at Marion’s Chingawassa Days, Marion resident Duane McCarty refrained. “Years ago, I went up there, and when I went up there I was a woman,” McCarty explained. “Now I’m a man.”

  • Record wins investigative reporting award

    Marion County Record will add a prestigious Kansas Press Association honor to accolades it has received after August’s police raid on newspaper operations. At a convention this week in Lawrence, the

  • Hillsboro police become critter wranglers

    Hillsboro police did an unprecedented amount of critter wrangling in the last week. The worst animal encounter officers had was Sunday when a huge bullmastiff bit a 17-year-old.

OTHER NEWS

  • Park bathrooms to close earlier

    Vandalism at Central Park led Marion City Council members to vote Monday to change the hours the park will be open. Up until now, park bathrooms were open until midnight.

  • Commissioners hear more on roads at county lake

    A man who sent a letter two weeks ago to county commissioners about the county maintaining roads in county lake neighborhoods outside Lakeshore Dr. attended Monday’s meeting to ask for answers. He also submitted a letter to the editor of the “What I’m here for is to present you with factual information,” Greg Wyatt told commissioners. “The county should probably be taking care of our roads out there.”

  • Coffee shop owner working on opening

    The owner of a soon-to-open coffee shop in Marion intends to create a comfortable place for people of all ages to gather for coffee and companionship. Kirsten Dahlgren, formerly of Vermont, wanted to move to Kansas to be closer to her daughter, Dru Day, who has lived in Gardner for five years.

  • Hospital lawsuit trimmed; Emprise bank wins another round

    Emprise Bank won a partial judgment May 28 in a lawsuit filed Feb. 9 to remove the rights of creditors with an interest in property of the former Herington Hospital and its clinics in Hillsboro and Junction City. Some defendant companies were dismissed from the case.

  • New welding shop opens in Peabody

    Pease Family Farm, outside Peabody, has expanded to include mobile welding, fabrication, and welding repair services. A farm store is coming later.

DEATHS

  • Bradford Harrington

    Graveside services for Richard Bradford Smith Harrington, 86, who died Nov. 30, 2023, of cancer, will be 10 a.m. July 10, 2024, at Kansas Veterans Cemetery, 5181 Wildcat Creek Rd., Manhattan. He was born May 30, 1937, in Wichita to Ruth Smith and had three siblings, Barbara Ann, Ronald, and Ruth.

  • Raymond Remmers

    Services for Raymond Remmers, 79, Hillsboro, who died Saturday at Salem Home, will be 10 a.m. Friday at Zion Lutheran Church, Hillsboro. Pastor Rev. John Werner will officiate. Relatives will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Jost Funeral Home, Hillsboro.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Michael Brooks

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Marjorie Graham

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Deanna Klenda

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Wilma Regier

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Bonnie Schmidt

FARM

  • Drones buzzing over fields

    Drones spraying wheat and other crops have become more common in the past couple of years. Some farmers’ fields have been flown over by drones this past week, although one agronomist speculated that the purpose of the drones at this point in the wheat season could have been photographs instead of spraying.

  • 2 FFA students head to national

    Two Centre FFA members finished first in their Supervised Agricultural Experience projects and will compete nationally. Karson Kroupa placed first in diversified crop production proficiency placement at the state FFA convention last week in Manhattan.

FOR THE RECORD

PEOPLE

OPINION

  • Give our prosecutor what he wants

    Again this year, filing deadline has come and gone without anyone filing for county attorney. Since moving here from the Salina public defender’s office in 2019, county attorney Joel Ensey has failed to appear on the ballot twice.

  • Make the GOP great again

    Whether you believe Donald Trump is a victim of flagrant and malicious persecution or finally is being prosecuted for malice he flagrantly has displayed, one thing is clear. Although many voters believe he should be elected to a second term, there aren’t enough of them for him to win. He most assuredly will drag the Republican Party down — perhaps permanently — if he continues to be its candidate.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Send me flowers

  • LETTERS:

    Lake roads, part 3, Dissing the 'dys'

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Hillsboro Star-Journal and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2024 Hoch Publishing

 

 

 

BACK TO TOP