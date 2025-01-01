HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Hank swims over expectantly every time anglers catch a fish on the dock's outdoor balcony.
Zayden is coached by an employee Thursday while looking at sauces for his pizza. Lincoln looks on, waiting for his turn.
It's always important to practice your flipping technique pre-race
Hillsboro's Noah Beavers and Nash Dickinson fight with Minneapolis players over an offensive rebound. Beavers would finish with seven rebounds, Dickinson with two. Hillsboro won 51-36.
