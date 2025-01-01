HEADLINES

    My friends. I love to play soccer with my friends. I love when my friends play with me. I am thankful for my family. I am glad that I have a family." — Levi

  • Driver to help pay for wall

    No charges are planned against an 18-year-old Marion resident who crashed his pickup into a limestone wall Halloween night and then fled. His insurance, however, will help pay for repairs. Damien Michael Thouvenell was exceeding the speed limit when his eastbound pickup hit a slick patch of smashed hedge apples that had been deposited on the street as a Halloween prank, according to an accident report released Friday.

  • Schools already limit cell phones

    A move by legislators to prohibit students from using cell phones during the school day has upset some students. But Marion High School and Middle School principals say the proposal wouldn’t have much impact. “MMS already has a policy that students are not allowed to have cell phones on throughoutthe day,” middle school principal Kelsey Metro said. “Our policy is ‘off and away throughout the day.’ ”

  • Marion's Christmas kickoff this weekend

    Holly Jolly Christmas will return for its sixth year this weekend. The event, always the first Saturday after Thanksgiving, will have activities from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., several of them new. Tammy Ensey, co-owner of the Historic Elgin Hotel, and former economic development director Randy Collett started the event in 2019.

OTHER NEWS

  • Who are Peabody's write-in winners? No specifics, but a desire to move forward for Romine

    When returning to Peabody four to five years ago after living in Texas for 12 to 13 years, Andrew Romine considered running for city council. If it was not for the Peabody Forward Movement, Romine said, he would not have been a candidate this fall, when he won as one of two write-in candidates opposing four candidates listed on the ballot.

  • Who are Peabody's write-in winners? Penner brings a younger perspective to the council

    When there was a movement to elect two Peabody council members who were not on the ballot, Bailey Penner assumed his role would be as an adviser in the process. After weeks of the Peabody Forward Movement hoping for the city council to have a new set of ideas, members asked Penner, 25, and Andy Romine, 46, to run as a team.

  • Casey's fuel reopening is still weeks away

    The fuel station at Casey’s General Store is still going through a complete overhaul, including news pumps after the replacement of steel fuel tanks. The project was supposed to take five weeks, but that time frame has since doubled.

NEARBY EVENTS

  • Two-day celebration planned in Chase County

    The Chase County Chamber of Commerce‘s annual “A Chase County Country Christmas” will include holiday activites Friday and Saturday in Cottonwood Falls and Strong City. At 6 p.m. Friday, events will begin with lighting of an antique caboose near the Strong City depot, followed by a free showing of the movie, “Rudolph,” along with activities and prizes for all ages at the historic 1900 Uptown Theater, two blocks north of the caboose.

  • Kansas gifts available

    Gifts made in Kansas by Kansans are featured on the Kansas Sampler website at kansassampler.org. More than 150 businesses are represented.

  • How great we were (but aren't anymore?)

    One of the duties I sadly inherited but happily undertake is selecting items for each week’s Memories column in the paper. I don’t do it with the same vigor or insight as did my mother, who would have turned 100 this year. Truth is, I occasionally cheat, selecting things she previously identified as newsworthy when she was running the column, as she did up until age 98. Still, I revel — as she did, and you should — in the wonderful history of Marion and Marion County — surely something to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Becoming revolutionary

  • CORRECTIONS:

    Vacated alley, weight limits

  • LETTERS:

    Politicizing courts, Deer not so dear, Raid repercussions

  • New Peabody officer is learning the town

    Peabody’s new police officer has seen it all, good and bad. At the behest of Police Chief Matthew Neal, Jessica La Valley was hired by the city last month to be a full-time officer

  • Four from Marion picked for band, choirs

    Four Marion High School music students have been selected to participate in the South Central District Honor Band and Choirs of the Kansas Music Educators Association. Olivia Smith, was named to the Class 1-4A Honor Band. Maria Carlson was named to the treble choir and Allie Harshman and Jaxon Salsbury to the mixed choir.

  • Seven from Hillsboro on all-league team

    Hillsboro running back and linebacker Jesiah Gooch was named to the first-team offense and first-team defense last week for the Central Kansas League all-league football team. Gooch will be signing a commitment Dec. 3 to play next year for the University of Kansas. Trojans defensive lineman Preston D’Albini and defensive back Jaeten Loewen are named to the second-team defense. Loewen also was an honorable mention as a returner.

    15, 30, 45, 60, 75, 110, 145 years ago

