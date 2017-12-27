HEADLINES

  • Decision nearing in Lehigh shooting

    It’s been 191 days since Lehigh resident Robb Stewart was shot to death June 20 by an officer who responded to a possible suicide call, and a decision of whether the shooting was justified is drawing near. Originally expected to turn over its investigative files to county attorney Courtney Boehm by September, Kansas Bureau of Investigation didn’t deliver them until early November. A KBI spokesman indicated a backlog at an independent lab that conducted Stewart’s autopsy caused the delay.

  • Hillsboro hospital sued

    A medical supply company is suing Hillsboro Community Hospital to collect $52,924.70 in allegedly unpaid bills. McKesson Medical Surgical Inc., supplier of a wide range of medical equipment and pharmaceutical products, is seeking an additional $12,893.33 interest, computed through Nov. 20, and $7,938.70 in attorney fees.

  • From probationers to patients, goal is same

    From supervising probationers to running a care home for people with mental health issues, Jo Olsen has kept one goal in mind: making people’s lives better. The Lincolnville woman worked as a corrections officer for 10 years and began her new job as administrator of Westview Manor in Peabody this fall.

  • Cost bump slows Marion Main St. revitalization

    What does Marion’s current downtown revitalization plan have that others throughout decades didn’t? Money to make it happen.

  • County to redraft old road policy

    County commissioners have ordered a redrafting of what they consider to be outdated road maintenance policies. The policies were developed 30 years ago, when farming practices were different, commissioner Kent Becker said.

  • Family safe after fire ravages house

    A Peabody couple is safe but homeless after a fire Friday that apparently started in a chimney and spread to an attic, leading to extensive smoke and water damage. Firefighters from Peabody, Florence, and Burns responded to the home of Del and Linda Eden at 116 W. 3rd St. when a caller reported flames “coming from the back of the house” shortly after noon.

  • Thouvenell trial delayed

    Two weeks before Sheila Thouvenell’s trial on three counts of aggravated witness intimidation and two counts of aggravated child endangerment was set to begin, it has been delayed three months. Her attorney, Stephen Johnson of Newton, has yet provided District Judge Mike Powers a list of specific audio-visual recording he was kept from the jury. The list was due Nov. 27.

  • Grocers stock up on teenaged workers

    Teens are some of the county’s hardest workers, according to their bosses at area food stores, which employ more than two dozen of them. Grocery stores in the county hire teen-agers on a regular basis. They work after school and weekends during the school year and as needed in summer. Although laws limit what they can do, the jobs can be attractive enough that some continue to work there after school.

  • Hazel Clothier

    Services for Hazel Marie Clothier, 97, who died Dec. 20 at St. Luke Hospital, were this morning at Zeiner Funeral Home. Interment was at Hillcrest Cemetery, Florence. Born July 5, 1920, to Harry and Alma (Harpster) Russell in Primrose, Nebraska, she was raised in Peabody. She married Norman Clothier in 1939 in Peabody. They lived on a farm in Chase County. She moved to Florence in 2013.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Samuel Jewett

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Adeline Spangler

