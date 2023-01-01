HEADLINES

  • 7 hurt, 3 seriously in 4-car pileup

    A woman falling asleep at the wheel led to a four-car pileup at 4 p.m. Saturday on US-56/77 between 240th and 250th Rd. Four people were taken to hospitals in Marion and Wichita. Sarah D. Madgwick, 44, Marion, was driving south when she fell asleep at the wheel, according to deputy Aaron Christner’s report.

  • Hay bale fires deemed suspicious

    Is someone setting fire to hay stored by Mario County farmers? Two early-Monday hay bale fires less than three miles apart are being investigated as suspicious. A fire at 180th and Remington Rd. was reported at 4:17 a.m. Firefighters monitored it nearly an hour until a landowner brought a tractor to separate burning bales from others.

  • Officials accused of 'conspiracy'

    In a sometimes angry confrontation at Monday night’s city council meeting, Marion officials, including Mayor David Mayfield, were accused of being part of a “conspiracy” targeting Vice Mayor Ruth Herbel and the Marion County Record. “With these emails that came out, Mr. Mayfield, would you explain to the citizens why you said that you needed to get a charge against Ruth in order to kick her off the council?” Ryan Newell asked.

  • Cody, Mayfield used private email

    Documents released Monday under the Kansas Open Records Act reveal that Gideon Cody and Mayor David Mayfield corresponded via private rather than city email regarding Cody’s resignation as police chief. They also reveal that Cody offered to resign effective Oct. 15, not immediately, as Mayfield announced to the city council two hours after receiving Cody’s resignation Oct. 4. The fact that the two used private rather than city email is significant because the city has contended, in defiance of K.S.A. 45-217(l), that material stored in private accounts is not subject to disclosure.

  • Preservationists seek to restore Kapaun's first chapel as chaplain

    Veterans Day service, one of the most meaningful this year will be at 1 p.m. Nov. 12 at the former Zion Lutheran Church in Latimer, a small town of 31, seven miles east of Herington. The church closed at the end of 2021, but a local preservation society has been organized to restore the building.

ELECTION

  • Early voting underway for Tuesday's election

    In its first week, early voting in Tuesday’s municipal elections saw a steady trickle of about 20 voters a day in the halls of the courthouse. Contested positions on the ballots for the Tuesday’s election include:

  • Mike Powers: 'I did not say we're going to cut taxes'

    Candidate Mike Powers, running unopposed for mayor, wouldn’t make promises on how to improve honesty, transparency, and civility in city government. Everybody wants that, but doing it is harder than saying it, Powers said.

  • Tim Baxa: 'Sales tax to me is more of a tax on the poor'

    City council candidate Tim Baxa said he would bring the council a perspective gained from growing up in a small town and living in other communities in the state. Council members and the public need better communication, Baxa said.

  • Ruth Herbel: 'We don't need a Cadillac when a Buick is OK'

    Marion city councilwoman Ruth Herbel, running for another term, wants to change several things about how the council conducts business. One is not making quick decisions.

  • Amy Smith: 'The starting factor is getting the voice of the people'

    Candidate Amy Smith sees a need for change in the way Marion City Council interacts with the public. It seems to her that instead of having honest conversations about issues, council members want to please their friends. “You have that group of friends, and people tend to want to please,” she said. “You have to go to the people and find out what they want and do that.”

  • Kevin Burkholder: 'We need to listen to both sides'

    City council candidate Kevin Burkholder, appointed in April to fill Chris Costello’s seat, is running unopposed for the last two years on Costello’s original term. He said the council should have open discussions in meetings unless an executive session is necessary to discuss a personnel matter.

OTHER NEWS

  • County to move ahead with health building

    After reviewing an architect’s design, county commissioners voted 4-1 Tuesday to move forward with building a new health department at 1220 E. Main St. in Marion. Commissioner Randy Dallke, who worked with health nurse Krista Schneider, commissioner Dave Crofoot, and Alloy Architecture in coming up with an initial design, said Alloy had been good to work with.

  • 4th deputy departs with drug dog

    The sheriff’s office has less than half of a full slate of deputies now that Marion Police Department has hired back its former drug dog handler. The hiring of Aaron Slater brings Marion’s department back to full staff, meaning it will not necessarily have a vacancy it can use to hire a permanent replacement for Gideon Cody as chief.

  • Deer crashes at 6-year-high, likely to increase

    Already at a six-year high, traffic accidents involving deer are likely to increase in coming weeks as deer mating season reaches its peak.

  • Program brightens holiday for seniors

    Any senior who could use a holiday boost can get one through an Emprise Bank program called the Silver Angel Tree. The program is for Marion County seniors age 55 and older.

  • Tabor men to serve chicken

    Tabor Church’s Mennonite Men will serve a barbecue chicken meal from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. On the menu are special recipe chicken, baked beans, cole slaw, roll, and ice cream. Cost is by donation to support Tabor Church Mission Projects.

DEATH

  • Florence Rahn

    Mass for Florence M. Rahn, 80, who died Monday at her residence in Hillsboro, will be celebrated by Father John Jirak at 11 a.m. Friday at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Tampa. Rosary will be at 10 a.m. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, rural Tampa.

FARM

  • Long-standing drought isn't going to resolve soon

    Don’t look for drought conditions in the county to go away soon, according to James Cuellar, meteorologist at National Weather Service in Wichita. Northern and eastern portions of the county are abnormally dry. Southern and western portions are in severe drought.

FOR THE RECORD

OPINION

  • Vote as if our future depends on it

    Tuesday will be what politicians call an “off” election. We won’t be choosing a president, a governor, or members of Congress. We’ll still get cute little stickers for our jackets, indicating we’ve done our duty. But we won’t be casting ballots in races that normally drive voters to the polls. Truth is, behavior by some of those we previously marked an “X” for in national races might these days be just as likely to drive us away from the polls. Locally, however, the only thing “off” about this election should be how truly put off supporters of democracy would have every right to be if voter turnout doesn’t break a record.

  • LETTERS:

    'Spunk' appreciated, The good fight, Bastards beware, Come on, Marion, Hamas rebuttal

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Foot loose and fancy free

PEOPLE

  • Hillsboro FFA earns top honors

    A senior team of FFA members from Hillsboro High School won a district dairy cattle judging contest Oct. 18 at the Harvey County fairgrounds. Colby Suderman, Kenzie Meisinger, Dallas Whorton, and Clairy Morey placed first overall.

  • Grad wins food scholarship

    Marion High School graduate McKinnon Warner, now a freshman in hospitality management at the University of Kansas, is one of five 2023 graduates to win a renewable $1,000 scholarship from Opaa, Marion’s school lunch provider. Students graduating from districts Opaa serves and planning careers in food service, nutrition, culinary arts, or hospitality are eligible for the awards, which can be renewed for four years.

  • Leadership class learns about county

    Seven members of the Marion County Leadership class spent Thursday learning how county government works. Dale Dalke, Roman Hofer, Tim Baxa, Lisa Schafer, Nina Carr, Sharon Dove, and Jarrod Youk are participating in the program through Nov. 30.

  • Election day soups and pies planned

    Peabody Historical Society will offer soups and pies in exchange for donations on election day Tuesday at Peabody United Methodist Church. Coffee and cinnamon rolls will be served at 10 a.m. forllowed by clam chowder, cheesy potato, taco, ham and bean, cheeseburger, and chicken noodled soup at 11 a.m. with apple, cherry, coconut custard, pumpkin, raisin, coconut creme, pecan, lemon, chocolate cream, and rhubarb pies.

  • Wined, dined, ribbed: Group has magical evening

    A comedian and magician whose performance included taking a few pokes at the audience entertained Saturday at a banquet for St. Luke Hospital Foundation members and guests. Tyler Korso opened his performance by telling a crowd of 120 guests that they would find something to make them happy.

  • Health fair to offer massages for 1st time

    Neck and foot massages will be available at the county health fair for the first time Saturday. Massage therapists Rachel Gfeller and Shirley Davis will offer mini massages. Fay Chiropractic will do scoliosis checks and mini massages.

  • Senior center menus

  • MEMORIES:

    15, 30, 45, 60, 75, 110, 145 years ago

SPORTS

  • 2nd straight title comes in straight sets

    Sweeping through pool play and tournament bracket, Hillsboro became Class 2A’s back-to-back state volleyball champions Saturday. Without losing a single set, Hillsboro defeated Maranatha Christian Academy, Sedan, and Smith Center on Friday.

  • Vengeful Warriors blow out Chargers to advance

    A 32-point second quarter pushed Marion to 54-14 victory Friday in the first round of the Class 1A football players. The Wabaunsee Chargers are no strangers to the Warriors.

  • Area runners medal at state cross-country meets

    Marion’s Luke Wessel medaled at the state meet Saturday, coming in 16th place and running a personal best on the course. Eli Klenda placed 30th, running a strong race start to finish.

  • Hett is all-league, heading to WSU

    Marion volleyball athlete Grace Hett has been named in the first team all-league for the Heart of America league. “Being named all league this year is very exciting, she said. “I had been nervous since I was in a whole new position and I had no clue if I was going to make it or not.”

  • 4 named all-league

    Senior Jaicee Griffin and juniors Brooklyn Wuest and Aimee Funk are named to the 1st team for the 2023 Wheat Sate All League Volleyball team. Junior Abbigail Funk made honorable mention.

MORE…

