Mary Jeffrey adjusts her Christmas village display at Valley United Methodist Church.
A newly refurbished Model H Toast O' Lator toaster, circa 1946.
Hillsboro's Elias Werth drives around Marion's Sam Zinn during first half action in Tuesday's game at Hillsboro. The Trojans prevailed 53-41 in the boys' game, while Marion won the girls' contest 36-35.
Perhaps looking more like a gift than a child relaying a Christmas request, 2 1/2-week-old Taygyn Gutsch visited Santa on Dec. 8 at Lanning Pharmacy in Marion.
