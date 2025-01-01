HEADLINES

  • Hillsboro cops get big boost in pension

    Five Hillsboro Police officers will receive a lot more in retirement effective Jan. 1 because of Hillsboro City Council action Tuesday. Hillsboro police officers do not contribute to Social Security because they are in the Kansas Public Employees Retirement System.

  • Commissioner grills wind farm officials

    Officials from Sunflower Wind faced stiff questioning from county commissioner Clarke Dirks Plant manager Jase Sherwood and project manager Danny Sears-Greer told commissioners about repairing and replacing the blades, but Dirks had extensive questions.

  • New developer seeks a plan

    Marion’s new economic development director, Megan Jones, wants to develop a business plan for the city to follow. Jones, hired two weeks ago at an annual salary of $55,000, thinks her experience of working and owning Bill and Essie’s BBQ with her husband, Daryl, for a little more than one year will help in her new position.

  • Warrant issued for ex-deputy

    A bench warrant was issued Monday for a former deputy fired Jan. 28, 2024 — after less than two weeks on the job. The warrant was issued because he failed to appear in court for a hearing to revoke his diversion agreement in a disorderly conduct case.

  • Ex-chief's hearing next week

    A preliminary hearing for former Marion Police Chief Gideon Cody is set for 10 a.m. Oct. 15 in Marion County District Court. It is scheduled for an all-day hearing.

  • Derelict property owner to city:'I've given up on it. I'm not going to pay anything.'

    The owner of one of three derelict Marion properties wants to deed the property over to the city. Hillsboro resident Scott Fisher, who owns 120 W. Santa Fe St. in Marion, was told Aug. 5 that he needed to put a fence around his property by Aug. 18 and determine by Sept. 22 whether he could fix its foundation and other problems.

OTHER NEWS

  • Chili Cookoff is a hot time for both friends and food

    Chili lovers came out in droves Saturday for Marion County Lake’s annual Chili Cookoff. Thirteen competitors shared their wares with spectators who purchased $5 testing kits.

  • More thefts linked to multi-county shoplifting spree

    A couple who allegedly stole merchandise Sept. 22 and 23 from Hillsboro Hardware and Bomgaars now are suspects in a Sept. 23 theft from Marion Ace Hardware. Marion Police Chief Aaron Slater said Ace reported the theft Sept. 23 of two packs of Milwaukee batteries worth $229.

  • Leadership group visits Marion

    Six Marion County Leadership Program participants visited Marion last week and met county commissioners. The six members are Jennifer Bush of Peabody, Peggy Kleiber from Marion, Kevin Moon from Goessel, Kristina Kraemer from Tampa, Hannah Bartel from Hillsboro, and Chuck Maltbie from Hillsboro.

  • Crossing closed at bad time

    A railroad crossing on K-15 at Durham was closed for work Saturday and Sunday during Durham’s Fall Festival. The festival Saturday included trail rides, a craft fair, games, children’s activities, and a meal. Closure of the crossing on the south side of Durham posed fewer problems for local residents than for potential visitors from elsewhere.

  • Florence truck stop now Jump Start

    A longtime Flying Eagle truck stop and convenience store at Florence became a Jump Start truck stop last week. Workers replaced the store’s sign Oct. 1.

  • Documentary to tell tale of sacred rock

    “Return of the Sacred Red Rock,” a documentary about the return of a 28-ton quartzite boulder taken from Kaw Nation land, will be shown at 7 p.m. Oct. 16 at Goessel City Hall, 101 S. Cedar St. From 1929, the boulder was displayed in Robinson Park next to Lawrence City Hall.

  • Candidate to speak

    Kylie Kilmer, Democratic candidate for state legislator in the district that includes northern and eastern Marion County, will speak at 10 a.m. Saturday at Marion Community Center, 203 N. 3rd St. Marion County Democrats are sponsoring the meeting. Refreshments will be provided.

  • Residents to be in study

    Marion County has been selected to be part of a major national study by the Centers for Disease Control. Randomly selected participants in the county will receive free health exams and lab tests valued at more than $5,000 as well as personalized health reports, including screening for environmental exposures. Reimbursement for transportation and child care will be provided.

  • Spam carving coming

    Sunflower Theatre and Peabody Township Library will sponsor a free spam carving event and cookout at 11 a.m. Saturday. Public works artist Erika Nelson will talk about her exhibit, “The World’s Largest Collection of the World’s Smallest Versions of the World’s Largest Things.”

  • Ranch among top producers

    Harms Plainview Ranch, Lincolnville, tied for ninth in registering the most Angus beef cattle in Kansas during the year that ended Sept. 30. Nationwide, American Angus Association members registered 309,926 head.

  • School tech group to meet

    Directors of Technology Excellence in Education Network will meet at 6 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Marion school office, 101 N. Thorp St. More information is available from Lena Kleiner at(620) 877-0237.

  • Lloyd Funk

    Services for Lloyd Funk, 89, rural Hillsboro, who died last Friday at Parkside Homes in Hillsboro, will be 11 a.m. this Friday at First Mennonite Church, Hillsboro. Pastor Norma Duerksen will officiate. Burial will be 10 a.m. Friday at Haven of Rest Cemetery, rural Hillsboro. Relatives will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Jost Funeral Home, Hillsboro.

    'Randy' Richmond

