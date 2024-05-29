HEADLINES

  • Attorney gets 26% pay raise

    After complaining to commissioners three weeks ago that he was underpaid at $75,000 a year, county attorney Joel Ensey received a raise Tuesday. Commissioners weren’t certain whether Ensey would now file for re-election — which he had not done as of Tuesday.

  • Suit alleges Mayfield conspiracy

    A conspiracy led by then-mayor David Mayfield used “lies and omissions” in an “illegal” attempt to silence council member Ruth Herbel and this newspaper, according to a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday. “They wanted to ensure she could never criticize them again,” the suit alleges.

  • 'It's very important to stand up'

    In remarks to be delivered during announcement of her suit, former council member Ruth Herbel explains why she is pursuing legal action. “The day of the raid was very traumatic for my husband, who has dementia, and me,” she wrote. “The raid put my husband in a state of shock, which would continue over a period of four months and still has lasting effects.

  • 'Cannot weaponize law enforcement'

    Government officials cannot use criminal investigations to punish political opponents, the Institute for Justice said in announcing its suit on behalf of Ruth and Ron Herbel. “Americans should be able to participate in local government,” institute attorney Jared McClain is quoted as saying, “without worrying that the mayor or police chief will retaliate against them for their political positions

  • Revived Grand Prix revs up Florence

    Roars of motorcycles and clouds of dust hung over Florence as thousands of visitors converged Sunday for the Florence Grand Prix. Observers stood as many as four deep along rails blocking off half of Main St. to watch hoards of motorcycles thunder down the street, headed to unpaved portions of the course.

  • Getting ahead of poverty

    Beth Gott moved to Peabody in 2006 to be with her sweetheart. Three years after his death, she realized she needed a hand up to get out of poverty Her partner died of small cell lung cancer.

OTHER NEWS

  • Commissioner refuses to give up on fighting 'land grab'

    Commissioner Kent Becker, who has voiced his opposition to a federal program that detractors call a “land grab” for four commission meetings, wants yet another discussion about adopting a resolution opposing the program. After hearing Angel Cushing speak at a Patriots for Liberty meeting this spring, Becker invited her to speak May 6 to commissioners about the so-called 30x30 environmental program that would encourage conservation easements, trails, and similar programs to be set aside from development.

  • Turnout for hospital vote paltry at best

    No more than two members of the general public showed up at 5 p.m. Tuesday to vote for directors of Hospital District No. 1, which operates St. Luke Hospital and Living Center in Marion. The only candidates were existing board members Kathy Inlow and Chris Mercer. Both were re-elected — Mercer despite missing more directors meetings than bylaws permit.

  • Many races open as filing deadline nears

    As Monday’s filing deadline for the Aug. 6 primary and Nov. 5 general election draws near, several races still have no candidates. Deadline for filing is noon Monday. Deadline to change party affiliation for the election is 5 p.m. Monday. Deadline to register to vote is 5 p.m. July 15.

  • Domestic battery suspect jailed elsewhere

    A Marion man arrested May 21 was taken to McPherson County Jail instead of Marion County Jail because a family member works for the jail here, interim Police Chief Zach Hudlin said. Stuart F. Parks, 64, remained in jail Tuesday in lieu of $7,500 bond after being arrested on suspicion of two counts of domestic battery and one count of assault.

DEATHS

  • Craig Dodd

    Services for Craig D. Dodd, 80, Hillsboro, who died April 2 at Harry Hynes Hospital, Wichita, will be 2 to 4 p.m. June 8 at Jost Funeral Home, Hillsboro. Born Feb. 18, 1944, in Austin, Texas, to Dullin and Manzaita Dodd, he was married to Diana Fox on Nov. 8, 1998.

  • Charles Meisinger

    Services for Charles William Meisinger, 85, who died May 15 near Goessel, were last week. Burial was in Marion Cemetery. Born Sept. 19, 1938, in Marion to William Menno and Nila K. (Schlotthauer) Meisinger, he graduated from Marion High School in 1956 and received a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Kansas State University.

EXPLORE

  • Marion's 27th community event offers something for everyone

    The slate of activities for the festival, first offered in 1997, includes food, games, bands, races, a watermelon feed, a barbecue meal, an ice cream social, stage entertainment, a cornhole tournament, a church service, door prizes, a scavenger hunt, card games, wiener dog races, and stage entertainment. A barbecue meal at 5:30 p.m. Friday will be followed by a 6 p.m. ice cream social.

  • Should this be Shin Ka Wa Sa weekend? Just don't call in Chinga!

    — “Romeo and Juliet” By ERIC MEYER Staff writer Most people know that this weekend’s Chingawassa Days traces its name to a much heralded but briefly lived resort and mineral bath called Chingawasa Springs (one S instead of two), 4½ miles northeast of Marion. Until the Panic of 1893, which led to a seven-year depression almost as severe as the Great Depression four decades later, Chingawasa Springs was a thriving hotel, restaurant and sanatorium.

  • Donahew is 1st repeat headliner

    It’s the first time in Chingawassa Day’s 27-year history that a headliner has been invited back. Donahew also appeared at the festival in 2015. A Texas native, Donahew was influenced by 1980s and 1990s performers Garth Brooks and Pat Green.

  • Performance a tribute to classic singers

    The Petty Cash band will take to the stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Billed as a "high octane stage show," Petty Cash got its start in 2008 on Los Angeles' Sunset Strip. After its days on the Sunset Strip, the band went on to perform festivals across the country. The band performs songs from Tom Petty and Johnny Cash.
  • Eclectic music mixture to headline Friday night

    The band Steel Skarecrow blends classic and contemporary country with rock and roll, red dirt, and western swing. Band members are:

  • Comedic hypnotist will kick off Friday's entertainment

    Based out of Canada, Cole provides a show that reviewers characterize as family-friendly, bringing laughs, wonder and fun to his audience. “What sets ‘That Hypnotist Guy’ apart from other hypnosis shows is Richard’s commitment to making it a safe, clean, and family-friendly experience,” his website says. “You won’t find any embarrassing or humiliating moments here — just pure laughs, wonder and fun. And with Richard’s team constantly creating new material, you can be sure that every show is a unique and fresh experience.

  • Local musician returns

    A Peabody native and Tabor College graduate, he performs original music at events throughout the area. “The first few songs I wrote were your typical new style of bar song about finding a girl,” he said when he first came to Chingawassa Days . Becoming a parent, he said, “definitely changes the style of writing.”

  • Storm threat limits weekend boating

    Wind and rain were predicted for both Saturday and Sunday. Chuck Kenney, director of Marion County emergency medical services, took his wife, Audrey, and four kids — Madison, Colton, Tyson, and Ashton — to Marion County Lake for the weekend.

  • Peabody plans repertory theater

    Christopher King, co-owner of CK Vintage in downtown Peabody, has a long background in performance. He started as an actor, then gravitated to director. He has been working with other Sunflower Repertory organizers for months getting things ready for the magic of a dinner theater in Peabody.

  • Catholics prepare for Kapaun pilgrimage to Pilsen

    He has been designated a Servant of God by the Roman Catholic Church and is on the path to sainthood. The walk will begin at the Church of the Resurrection in northeast Wichita and will end with a Father Kapaun Day Mass at 11 a.m. Sunday at St. John Nepomucene Church, Holy Family Parish.

OPINION

  • Now is the time

    Monday morning is when patriots worthy of the label will start draining the swamp and reclaiming the people’s role as masters of a functioning democracy. If you’re tired of a government that seems unwilling to listen, unwilling to let taxpayers know what it’s doing, unwilling to challenge the stranglehold public employees often have over public policy, Monday morning is when you need to becoming willing to volunteer or encourage your neighbor to do something about it.

  • Exorcising ghosts

    Had it not been for the unfathomable events of Aug. 11, Joan Meyer would have turned 99 last Thursday. She undoubtedly would have preferred to begin her 100th year peeping at squirrels consuming mass quantities of peanuts in her backyard, debating whether a comma is needed between a month and a year, fretting over a new kitten’s persistent shredding of out-of-town inserts from another paper, and gloating more often than we would like to admit whenever coming up with a “Jeopardy!” answer that stumped her son.

    Playing the age card

    Lake roads, Thanks

  • Florence alumni gather to remember

    Saturday was a time for renewing old friendships and catching up on what life has brought at the old Florence High School gymnasium. An all-school alumni gathering drew 120 former students from as far away as Texas, Florida, South Carolina, and North Dakota.

  • Free government commodities offered

    Free food will be available June 12 to 15 for low-income residents age 60 and older. Recipients must have monthly household income of no more than $1,580 plus $557 for each household member after the first.

  • Market vouchers available

    Packets of 10 vouchers, each good for $5 in fresh fruit, vegetables, herbs, or honey at farmers markets and roadside stands, will be available for low-income people age 60 and older. To qualify, a senior must have monthly household income of no more than $2,322 plus $830 for each additional person (up to two) in the household. Vouchers may be used at farmers markets in Peabody and Hillsboro and Jirak Brothers in Marion and Tampa.

  • Senior center menus

    15, 30, 45, 60, 75, 110, 145 years ago

  • Multiple medalists at state meet

    Athletes from four Marion County schools picked up medals Saturday at the conclusion of the state track meet at Wichita State University’s Cessna Stadium. Weather cooperated with the two-day meet.

  • Warriors eliminated in 1st round at state baseball tournament

    Marion lost 9-0 to Thomas More Prep-Marian in the first round Thursday of state baseball tournament. After winning regionals with a combined score of 40-1 across three games, the Warriors were unable to score a run at Great Bend. Marion had three hits in seven innings, two from senior Jack Lanning and one from senior Cole Smith.

