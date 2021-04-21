HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



A sudden snowfall dusted blossoms on the trees Tuesday as spring turned to winter. Cold temperatures in the 30s are expected today with a chance of even more snow Thursday, forecasters predicted. A sudden snowfall dusted blossoms on the trees Tuesday as spring turned to winter. Cold temperatures in the 30s are expected today with a chance of even more snow Thursday, forecasters predicted.



Rob Oursler, equipment operator for Middlecreek Corp., swings a wrecking ball into a large piece of concrete at what will be the parking lot of Peabody's EMS station and future firehouse. Rob Oursler, equipment operator for Middlecreek Corp., swings a wrecking ball into a large piece of concrete at what will be the parking lot of Peabody's EMS station and future firehouse.



Teegan Werth and Ella Jost enjoy the applause of gathered parents Saturday during promenade before Hillsboro High's prom. Werth said Jost, a very special person to her family, was her date for the evening. Teegan Werth and Ella Jost enjoy the applause of gathered parents Saturday during promenade before Hillsboro High's prom. Werth said Jost, a very special person to her family, was her date for the evening.